Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar highlights Rashami Sidharth fights once again, Salman Khan wants to quit the show

In Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan immediately met the housemates for the primary time. The place Salman Khan tells all of the folks of the home that they’ve to speak immediately in the identical means as they speak in the home. In such a scenario, Salman first provides a possibility to Asim Riaz to talk. The place Aseem blames Paras, he abuses his mom and sister in the home. After which Paras additionally hit again, accusing Asim of all the time abusing him. After this, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma all the time poke him. After which Vikas Gupta blames Asim for all of the fights in the home.

After this Rashami Desai accuses Siddharth Shukla of degrading her by calling her such a woman. After which an enormous combat breaks between Sidharth and Rashami as soon as once more. Rashmi says in entrance of Salman that Siddharth mentioned that now I’ve stopped taking Rashmi to house. On which Siddharth says that sure I’ve spoken like this, however the that means is popping out incorrect and Rashami is enjoying a girls’s card. As a consequence of which Rashami calls him bald. Speak of slapping him with a sandal.

Angered by Rashmi and Siddharth’s quarrel, Salman reprimands Rashami and says why are you bringing your previous right here. After which Salman tells Rashami that when that there’s filth within the field, why are you opening it. Apparently Salman was advising Rashami to be warned about issues.

After which Mallika Sherawat arrived to have enjoyable with Salman Khan on stage. The place Mallika flirted with Salman fiercely. So on the identical time, Salman loved Mallika’s mischiefs quite a bit. Throughout this, each of them additionally repeated the movie scene of Pyaar Kiya.

After this, Salman instructed all of the members of the family that this time Arhan and Vishal are among the many final two nominated members.