Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Mallika Sherawat shoots with Salman Khan

In Weekend Ka Vaar this weekend, together with the highvoltage drama, there was additionally a mood of leisure. Bollywood’s daring actress Mallika Sherawat arrived in Bigg Boss’s home yesterday among the many contestants. Throughout this, she appeared to have a number of enjoyable with the relations current in the home. Mallika Sherawat danced with Siddharth Shukla on one leg in a fun-filled type. With this, he gave a process to Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Through which he was requested to eat an apple with out placing his hand.

On the similar time, whereas giving the duty to Rashmi Desai and Arhan Khan, they requested them to battle the pillow. Mallika Sherawat not solely stopped Shefali Bagga and Shefali Jariwala mentioned to entertain the viewers by stomach dancing and likewise Mallika Sherawat confirmed her dancing in a romantic dance with Contestant Asim. Asim and Mallika carried out an incredible dance on ‘Kaho Naa Kaho’ in Bigg Boss home. After this, whereas giving the duty to Shehnaz, he requested to present a false praise to one of many contestants. Shahnaz selected Paras Chhabra for this and praised him falsely. Mallika Sherawat requested Aarti Singh and Siddharth Shukla to romance whereas giving a romantic process at Bigg Boss home.

Mallika Sherawat, who got here to entertain Bigg Boss with daring type, additionally confirmed the present’s host Salman Khan. Seeing this daring act of Mallika Sherawat, Bhaijaan additionally appeared on Sharma. A while in the past, these movies have gotten more and more viral in the meanwhile.