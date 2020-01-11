Bollywood celebrity Salman Khan’s up to date TV realty present Bigg Boss 13 stays within the headlines attributable to its content material. This time on this TV present, viewers have watched the drama of Shehnaaz Gill getting indignant and Siddharth Shukla repeatedly in the home. This drama has change into a lot that I swear, even the individuals watching this TV present are actually fed up with this chemistry of Sid-Naz (#SidNaaz). However plainly after the fierce scolding of Salman Khan within the upcoming episode, plainly Siddharth’s fever, which hit Shahnaz Gill’s head, can be lowered. Now we will count on one thing comparable.

We’ve got acquired some glimpse of what’s going to occur within the coming weekend. In accordance with reviews leaked from Bigg Boss home, Salman Khan goes to scold Shahnaz Gill within the upcoming episode. After this, Shehnaz Gill can be seen crying sobbing after listening to scoldings of Salman Khab. Not solely this, when Siddharth Shukla favours Shehnaz Gill, he will even must face the insults of Salman Khan. Bollywood celebrity will immediately inform Siddharth Shukla that she isn’t that a lot a toddler. She has to deal with herself. In any case whether or not she needs to come back out and work within the trade or not.