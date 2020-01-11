Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Siddharth’s Violence Against Shehnaz Neutralized By Showing Mahira, Madhurima and Shehnaz Slaps? Is BB Back At Covering Sid’s Back?

Bigg Boss 13 is on the verge of finishing its fifteenth week. The weekend ka vaar episodes promise to be stuffed with explosive motion, drama and hungama, because of the presence of the host Salman Khan.

Salman Khan has had a rollercoaster experience on this season of Bigg Boss 13. Salman Khan was accused of being biased through the preliminary days of the present when he selected to evict Koena Mitra. Nonetheless, the viewers have been pretty blissful from there on when he mentioned about crucial points. He ensured that he cracked the whip on contestants who took the bodily route to indicate their energy in the home. Salman Khan emphasizes that he’s uninterested in the contestants’ fights and throws gentle on the slapping saga which passed off this week.

Is Bigg Boss Masking Siddharth’s Again Once more?

Earlier this week, Siddharth’s clip of violence towards Shehnaz Gill by pinning her down and slapping her. Although it wasn’t a critical combat, the duo began off with extreme altercations submit final week’s weekend ka vaar. Siddharth began hitting Shehnaz with a pillow and Shehnaz retaliated.

Nonetheless, three days in the past Siddharth went tad too far by pulling Shehnaz and holding her leg which resulted in Shehnaz hitting him with a yoga mat. Siddharth’s repeated annoyance resulted in Shehnaz asking him to cease torturing her. That is when Siddharth pinned her down and hit her repeatedly and ultimately Shehnaz slapped him as nicely.

As all the time, Bigg Boss is seen protecting up Siddharth’s again as he’s clearly the spine of the present. Making an attempt to scale back the sabotage on Siddharth’s picture, the makers of the present took harm management measures within the Weekend ka vaar this week.

Salman Exhibits Three Slap Sagas From Mahira, Madhurima and Shehnaz!

Salman Khan took up the duty of explaining to contestants about their shoddy present and introduced the ‘slapgate’ of final week to gentle. By the way, final week episodes in Bigg Boss 13 have been marred by slaps and Salman Khan is just not blissful about it.

Siddharth and Shehnaz had their time and after that it was Mahira’s flip to slap Paras in her frustration and angst. Nonetheless, it didn’t go down nicely with Paras and he or she apologized as soon as he acquired livid about it. The dirtiest of all of them was Madhurima’s slipper slap on Vishal after the 2 escalated their private relationship tiffs to an all new stage.

It was disheartening to see Siddharth snigger on the video of him being slapped by Shehnaz. Salman didn’t discover it humorous both.

On a broader perspective, Salman gave Siddharth a clear chit within the slapping controversy and it was not stunning to see.

