Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar – Sidharth Shukla cries as Rohit Shetty tries to sort things out between him and old buddy Asim Riaz

You’ll see one thing comparable within the coming days after the heated debate between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla within the episode of Bigg Boss 13. Within the upcoming episode, Shehnaaz Gill shall be seen as soon as once more within the affair of those offended younger males of the home. Seeing this, you too are going to sit down along with your brow as soon as once more. However due to the makers that he has made Bollywood’s director and producer Rohit Shetty enter the home to get some reduction within the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Rohit Shetty’s entry into the home is abrupt when Shehnaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla lie comfortably in mattress. Truly, simply earlier than Shahnaz Gill, each Aseem Riyaz and Siddharth Shukla had a combat. With the entry in the home, Rohit Shetty sends all of the members of the family to a different room and talks to Siddharth and Asim Riaz alone. Whereas speaking to Asim Riyaz and Sid, Rohit Shetty reminds them each of the outdated days after they have been pals. Siddharth Shukla tears out after listening to Rohit Shetty’s discuss. This video is changing into very viral on social media in the intervening time.