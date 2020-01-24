Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Week 17 – Saif Ali Khan to host Weekend Ka Vaar instead of Salman Khan this week

As soon as once more in Bigg Boss 13, the stress between Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla has elevated. The 2 are as soon as once more engaged in fiercely abusing one another. However in the meantime, one such information is popping out listening to which Salman Khan’s followers will probably be disillusioned. In keeping with the reviews popping out, Salman Khan just isn’t going to be seen in Weekend Ka Vaar as soon as once more. This weekend Ka Vaar will now get replaced by one other star, Salman Khan, who’s busy together with his film schedule and therefore this weekend ka vaar 24th January 2020 a brand new host will probably be that includes on this present. In keeping with the reviews which can be popping out, within the coming weekend ka vaar will change Salman Khan with Saif Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan won’t solely come right here to advertise his movie Jawwani Jaaneman however he may also be seen attempting to resolve the quarrels of the housemates. Information about this has come from contained in the Bigg Boss. On the identical time, these reviews have additionally been confirmed by Kamar R Khan i.e. KRK.

Kamal R Khan has written in his fiery tweet, ‘It is a confirmation that this time Salman Khan will not host the weekend war and Saif Ali Khan will replace him. This means Sallhar Colors’ son-in-law Siddharth Shukla (Sidharth Shukla) is saved from talking unwell and scolding Asim’s father. This implies Salman Khan has bought his soul to Bigg Boss 13 makers for cash.

You possibly can see these tweets below-

It’s affirm that #SaifAliKhan will host the #WeekendKaWaar of #BiggBossSeason13 this week as an alternative of Sallu. Means Sallu has run away from saying something to #Sid #DaamadofColors for abusing father of #Asim and Pushing him. Means Sallu has bought his soul for cash #BB13 @ColorsTV — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 24, 2020



On the identical time, some comparable data has additionally been acquired from the instahndals giving data associated to Bigg Boss. In keeping with the data revealed, Salman Khan (Salman Khan) won’t be seen this weekend on account of his busy schedule. What’s your response by understanding this information? Remark us and inform us.