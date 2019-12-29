Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Why Did Salman Khan Cut the Call of Vivo Caller of the Week for Siddharth Shukla, Exclusive Details Leaked!

Bigg Boss 13 is on the verge of finishing its thirteenth week. The weekend ka vaar episodes promise to be stuffed with explosive motion, drama and hungama, due to the presence of the host Salman Khan.

Salman Khan has had a rollercoaster trip on this season of Bigg Boss 13. Salman Khan was accused of being biased through the preliminary days of the present when he selected to evict Koena Mitra. Nevertheless, the viewers have been pretty pleased from there on when he mentioned about crucial points. He ensured that he cracked the whip on contestants who took the bodily route to indicate their energy in the home. On this week, he’s seen getting into the home to wash utensils and carry out family chores. Salman Khan emphasizes that he’s uninterested in the contestants’ fights on petty points which is affecting the concord of the home.

In the meantime, the Vivo Caller of the week is an fascinating section within the weekend ka vaar episodes. It’s fascinating to see the viewers grill the contestants with their questions over their actions in the home.

Massive Boss 13 Vivo Caller of the Week 29th December – What Did the Vivo Caller Ask Siddharth?

Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai had a bitter spat inside the home and the reactions to the battle from standard celebrities flooded the web. Therefore, it was apparent that this week’s query from any Vivo caller can be for Rashmi or Siddharth.

The query requested by the Vivo Caller of the Week to Siddharth was, “Arti Singh said that you went along with her to apologize to Rashami, then why did you come inside Bigg Boss house and fight with her?” (“Arti singh ne Bola ki Aap uske sath milke Rashami se maafi maagne gye the Tho BiggBoss Ghar aake aapne Rashami se ladayi kyu kari”)

What Did Siddharth Reply to the Vivo Caller?

Siddharth was undoubtedly anticipating such a query contemplating the sequence of occasions which passed off after the spat with Rashmi. Siddharth’s reply to the Vivo Caller of the week was “Rashmi is trying to create a very false impression and she is a liar. I never went to apologize to her and we fought in the shooting sets that time. Whatever happened at that time , I wanted to finish it off then and there and move on”. (Ye Rashami ki bhaut badi Galat Fehmi hai & ye bhaut badi jhuthi hai Mein us time usse maafi maagne nhi gaya tha Us time hamara set m ladayi hue thi n jo bhi kuch hua tha set m Wo sab khatam karte hai Ye sab kehne gaya tha ki ye sab abhi chod do)

Siddharth added, “This false impression might be from what you’re seeing from the house as per the telecast”. He quoted one thing from their previous spat exposing one other lie of Rashami. (Ye inki galat fehmi aapko ghar m dikh raha hoga Ye Ghar m Jhuth kitna bolti hai Jaise inhone phela bola tha Mein apni spouse ki line(Rashami Dialogue) ko chura okay dusro ko deta tha dusre Co-actor ko Ye inka ek aur juth samne aata h)

What Was Rashmi’s Counter Argument?

Rashmi replied on this stating, “Siddharth is a big liar and everyone knows what sort of a person he is”

Why Did Salman Khan Lower the Name?

In a surprising turnaround of occasions, Salman Khan acquired aggravated as no person understood the caller’s query.