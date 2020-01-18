Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar written update day 111: Salman Khan slams Asim for…

Residence / TV / Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar written replace day 111: Salman Khan slams Asim for loving Himanshi when she was engaged, blames him for her breakup

After every week that was filled with ups and downs and bizarre fights, Bigg Bosss 13 host Salman Khan took everybody to process. He pulled up Asim Riaz,Paras Chhabra, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh.

Listed here are the highest highlights of tonight’s episode:

The episode started with Salman watching Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli’s notorious battle the place she hit him with a frying pan. He watched inside his private chalot and clearly loved the present.

Salman then advised Vishal and Madhurima that throwing water is just not insulting any individual however an insult to water. He then identified the shortage of water in locations like Latur. “I had a discussion with Bigg Boss that we have kicked people out of the house for getting violent. Then I was told that this is a personal matter and you are only behaving the way you really are,” Salman stated.

“I enjoyed when I was watching and I also watched it on repeat. Where did frying pan come between water, Bigg Boss intervened but who cares. I think whatever happened was right because it is human to commit mistakes. I find it all well, but Bigg Boss has certain rules,” he added.

Salman then requested Madhurima to depart the home. He additionally stated nobody else will see her off. “Unfortunately, Madhurima will have to pay for her actions. Ye personality TV par aur na dikhe ye tay kiya hai Bigg Boss ne ki aaj aapko is ghar se jana hai. Madhurima please leave our home and take care of yourself. Madhurima will go out alone,” he stated.

Later, Salman made enjoyable of Arti saying she is current in each essential second for different contestants and doesn’t have her personal stuff. He additionally teased Asim saying Himanshi had come to go to him. He then introduced a sure Himanshi Saxena from the viewers. He additionally advised Asim that it was true Himanshi had not married. Nonetheless, Salman advised Asim he was fallacious in loving somebody who was engaged and was about to get married. “You should not have any feelings for somebody who is going to get married, it is a man thing. He broke up with her when he saw the flirting. The fact that a girl and boy are dating, uske beech me ghusna is wrong. Himanshi has also said apparently that she loves you,” Salman advised Asim, blaming him for her breakup.

“Now that she has come to you, it is your duty to be nice to her,” he added.

Viewers then bought to see Karan Singh Grover’s entry in the home. He hugged Arti who started crying. He additionally advised Sidharth a couple of yogasan that would assist him relax the anger. Then Vindu Dara Singh entered and advised Paras Chhabra that everybody is asking him to keep away from Mahira Sharma, so he ought to.

Gautam Gulati was the subsequent customer who was practically attacked with kisses by Shehnaaz. When he stated, “Tumhe wo dikh nahi raha, wo big man (Don’t you see that huge man),?” hinting at Sidharth Shukla, she responded, “Mere ko nahi pata, flip (I don’t care, I just flipped).”

After he left, Shehnaaz was noticed smelling her personal wrist and even asking Sidharth to attempt “smelling Gautam”. Later, Salman slammed her for being jealous when Sidharth sits with somebody. He stated it was bizarre she jumped onto Gautam when she complains a lot about Sidharth speaking to others.

Salman then took Paras to process for disrespecting Shehnaaz’s father. Salman requested him about his mother’s go to. “36 aengi, 36 jaengi teri wali teri ma hi jaegi,” Salman reminded what his mother advised him. Salman advised Paras he had stated “Mai game khel raha hu, Mahira pyada hai.”

Paras bought offended, elevating his voice and stated “I can leave this show if I said this, I would like to see the footage.”

Salman additionally advised Paras that Akanksha has been sending stuff (garments, perfumes and extra) and even despatched him the meals to his home. “Agar aap kehna chahte ho ki mai iske saath game khelna chahte ho (If you want to say I am playing a game with Mahira), that is not the case,” Paras responded.

Salman requested Mahira if she knew, she stated “I know mai uski friend ho, uski girlfriend bahar hai (I am his friend and he has a girlfriend outside the house).” Salman then knowledgeable everybody that Paras already had a plan with Akanksha and had already advised her that he might play video games and create love angles in the home.

Salman additionally requested Paras to make clear that he doesn’t all of the ‘bangla, gadi’ (bunglaw and vehicles) that he had claimed whereas preventing Asim. Paras stated he was solely triggering Asim. “So the girl who has been supporting you….” Salman stated and Paras interrupted saying, “I want to leave her, she does not want to leave. Uska pyar mere prati bahut zyada hai. Mai kehta hu wo mere kharche utha rahi hai, mummy ko paise de rahi hai. Rent de rahi hai. (She loves me much more than I do, I admit she has been paying my bills and even giving money to my mom).”

Salman reminded that the pricey yellow footwear have been gifted by Akanksha. Paras denied and stated, “Please creatives ko bolo ye Akanksha ka naam kaha se aa raha hai? (How is Akanksha’s name being dragged in this)”

Salman stated, “Koi creatives nahi hai, she has called me up to find out what is **** happening.”

“Isase kaun sa mera relationship chal raha jo mai isase clear karu (I am not in a relationship that I must explain everything to her.)?” Paras requested in an agitated tone. Mahira was additionally upset and requested Paras to remain shut up.

Salman stated he was not within the recreation and Paras should hold his tone in management. “I am really sorry mai aapse badtameezi se baat kr raha hu, but ye sab gaalt baatein hai (I am sorry I am disrespecting you but all this is wrong).”

Salman then requested Sidharth what he thought of Mahira and Paras. Sidharth stated Paras likes Mahira. Paras additionally stated, “I love her, but I am not in a relationship with Mahira”.

Then Rashami Desai and Asim started explaining to Paras that he should respect Mahira and preserve a distance if he’s not in a relationship. Arti stated Salman was making an attempt to elucidate issues to Mahira, asking Paras to relax. Mahira then stated everybody was overreacting. Mahira stated she was clear that Paras had a girlfriend.

Salman stated Paras has even stated inside the home that he has had issues in his relationship and if such was the case, he mustn’t ask for stuff from Akanksha.

Salman stated it was worst factor that Paras stated when he introduced can pay Akanksha again when Bigg Boss pays him an enormous sum of money. Salman additionally stated Paras had written a letter saying he was planning a recreation and he’ll patch issues up as soon as he’s out. Paras stated once more that he would give up if it was proved.

“You keep your voice down. Mai aa jaun kya apni par? Game khel raha hai! Ab mai bolta hu, mil mere ko bahar! Baat karne ki tameez nahi hai. Ye hai,”Salman yelled at Paras. Paras was visibly upset however apologized to Salman.

“Shehnaaz ke baap bura bhala (said bad things about Shehnaaz’s dad), how can you talk like that about somebdoy’s father, Mahira bol rahi thi, chup kar (Mahira was even asking you to keep mum). I was talking to Mahira, all that I said was for Mahira and that is the tone you use with me? You got a good chance here, do not blow it up,” he added.

Mahira insisted Paras was not faking his emotions and equation along with her. Salman then advised her that she would get to know the reality as soon as she is out of the present. After Salman left, Paras declared nobody should say something to him.

Shehnaaz advised Mahira that she doesn’t care what he stated about her father. Rashami and Shefali mentioned why all of it occurred.

Sidharth advised Paras no matter has occurred was finished with, however tone ought to all the time be in management. “Jo chees hui nahi hai, usko gaalt tareeke se dikha rahe hain, (They are showing all wrong things, things that do not exist).” Paras insisted.

Sidharth defined that Salman talked infront of him which meant he was given probability to elucidate his aspect and nobody was making an attempt to malign his picture.

