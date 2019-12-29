Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 84: Sidharth Shukla believes housemates…

House / TV / Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written replace day 84: Sidharth Shukla believes housemates are jealous of Shehnaaz as she is in style outdoors

The Sunday episode of Bigg Boss 13’s Weekend Ka Vaar had a shock in retailer. On Saturday, we had seen many inmates refused to do their assigned jobs, with explicit reference to Asim. This had led to plenty of commotion. The bone of rivalry was cleansing of bogs.

Listed here are the highest highlights of tonight’s episode:

On Sunday’s episode the inmates had been shocked to see Salman enter the Bigg Boss home and head for the kitchen space. The inmates had been all locked up within the bed room space whereas Salman with two assistants went about cleansing. He first did up the utensils, then the fridge and fuel space. Not stopping, he then cleaned the washroom, unclogging the drain space and the storage space.

The contributors appeared on in embarrassment as Salman went about do the job. They apologized to him and requested him to cease, however he would take heed to none.

This was Salman’s method of instructing them a lesson. Later when he met them on the Me TV, he requested them to maintain the home clear. Figuring out the inmates and the way simply they overlook issues, he tried sarcasm to drill the purpose in – sarcastically, he stated if no person needed to do the cleansing, they might at all times name him. He by no means thought any work was ‘below his dignity’, the Dabangg star added.

He, nonetheless, appreciated Shehnaaz Gill for the trouble she was making because the captain of the home however he couldn’t determine why nobody was prepared to take heed to her. She insisted that individuals’s ego clashes made issues troublesome. Salman requested Shefali Jariwala for her sincere opinion and she or he stated that inside the home, there was plenty of groupism – if one group had helped one contestant turn into a captain, then they anticipated her/him to assign arduous work like utensils, rest room cleansing to be given to the rival crew.

Sidharth had a distinct evaluation – he felt Shehnaaz’s closeness to him was one of many causes. The truth that she has turn into in style outdoors has additionally made the housemates jealous as nicely, he added.

It was time for some nostalgia. As Salman’s birthday had simply passed by, a celebration was solely anticipated. There was a shock even for Salman – he was requested by Bigg Boss to enter the Akhara room. On getting into he discovered the partitions had been adorned by his posters and moments from his 10-year journey with Bigg Boss. It was a emotional second as an overwhelmed Salman had tears in his eyes.

Extra surprises awaited Salman – when the inmates gave him a dance tribute. Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim (Oh Oh Jaane Jaana), Sidharth and Shehnaaz (Ishq Di Chashni), Paras and Mahira Sharma (Character Dheela Hai), Shefali Zariwala (Mashaallah), Rashmi Desai and Arhaan Khan (Sathiya Maine Kya Kiya), Shefali Bagga, Arti Singh and Madhurima (Prem Lagan Dham Payo) and at last your entire crew grooved to Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat and entertained Salman.

Quickly it was time for a brand new process. Right here’s the way it flowed – inmates had been divided into two groups. They needed to choose a face every for the next classes — Fraud, Politics, Gossip and Crime. When Asim was picked as a ‘chela’ and put within the class of Crime, an unsightly struggle broke. Sidharth was dubbed Bigg Boss 13 ka Gunda.

Quickly it was time for yet one more process. As per this, a wall of reminiscences was put up. There was field wherein had been two photographs of every contestant with some reminiscence connected to it. Every one needed to choose one image of the co-contestant and throw away the opposite.

