Bigg Boss 13 Who won Captaincy this week – Shehnaaz Gill or Vishal Aditya Singh, Read below.

All of the homeowners are performing within the job with full vigor to get the declare of captaincy among the many contestants working in the home of Bigg Boss 13. At current, the backyard space of ​​Bigg Boss home stays as a planet and all of the contestants taking part within the job should take water out of the pit and put it in their very own container. By the best way, it sounds as simple however it’s not as a result of this season no captaincy job ever occurred with out the contestants getting harm. Bigg Boss have additionally launched a promo. By which Arhaan Khan’s head acquired harm and Rashmi Desai pushed Mahira Sharma. Regardless of all this, there are two such members in the home who have gotten the declare for Captaincy.

As we’ve informed you in our earlier information that within the final episode, Madhurima Tuli herself had dropped out of the race of the Captaincy and along with her the enormous remained part of the sport. In yesterday’s episode, Vishal spilled water from the container of Shehnaz Gill. After this, Shahnaz additionally lashed out at Vishal lots. Not solely this, through the battle yesterday, Shehnaaz even referred to as Vishal a canine. However regardless of the battle between the 2, the vital factor is that Vishal Aditya Singh and Shehnaaz have managed to win the declare of captivity throughout this job regardless of all of the contestants taking part.