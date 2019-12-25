Bigg Boss 13: Why Rashmi Desai divorced Super 30 actor Nandish Sandhu

Nandish Sandhu, Rashami DesaiInstagram

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashmi Desai’s former husband and Tremendous 30 actor Nandish Sandhu is celebrating his birthday on Christmas Day.

Rashmi and Nandish met on the units of “Uttaran” and, based on amarujala.com, the 2 dated for some time earlier than tying the knot in 2012. A yr later, information about them having troubles of their marital life began doing the rounds and their marriage broke in simply 4 years.

Rashmi claimed that the explanation behind their divorce was as a result of Nandish had a number of “female friends”. Nandish on his half has mentioned he was uninterested in Rashmi’s excessively delicate behaviour.

A number of images of Nandish together with one other lady went viral round that point and since then the divorce between the 2 actors was considered.

Speaking about her divorce, Rashmi had then mentioned: “If Nandish had given his 100 percent to this relationship then nothing would have gone wrong. I have never had any problems with his female friends. I have never doubted him. I was busy with my travel and work. I did not know he was dating someone or not. Even if he is, then he should enjoy. I wish good for his future.”

The 2 have been additionally seen in “Nach Baliye 7” and mentioned about their unhealthy relationship within the dance primarily based actuality present and information about her abortion additionally got here out. However when issues didn’t work out, they two determined to stroll their very own methods.

Nandish, who began his profession as a mannequin, stepped into the world of appearing in 2007 with the present “Kasturi” and was later seen within the each day soaps like “Khwaish”, “Kayamath”, “Comedy Circus” and “Uttaran”.

Presently, Rashmi is creating waves within the season 13 of “Bigg Boss”. Now, she is reportedly relationship her co-contestant Arhaan Khan.