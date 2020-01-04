Bigg Boss 13 #winnersid trends on the top of Twitter, Kamya Punjabi also supports Sidharth Shukla

Because the finale of Bigg Boss 13 is getting nearer, the keenness of the folks is rising. Everybody desires to see Siddharth Shukla because the winner of Bigg Boss 13. Proof of that is social media the place the followers are solely speaking about Siddharth Shukla. That’s the reason it’s raining feedback and likes for Shukla on social media. In such a state of affairs, the identify of Siddharth Shukla has come on the primary place within the pattern of India. Individuals are always requesting Bigg Boss 13 makers to make Siddharth Shukla the winner of Bigg Boss solely as a result of he’s taking part in an excellent sport within the present. By the way in which, other than the followers, Kamya Punjabi has additionally set her again to assist Siddharth Shukla. Yeh Hasina of TV is constantly supporting Siddharth Shukla from exterior. Just lately, Kamya Punjabi has made it clear on Twitter that, this time solely Siddharth Shukla ought to change into the winner of the home.

Kamya wrote, whether or not you say low, say something however the winner might be our Siddharth Shukla. Arshi Khan, who was seen in Bigg Boss, has additionally supported Siddharth Shukla.

Arshi wrote about Siddharth Shukla, the way in which individuals are tweeting about Siddharth Shukla, evidently this time Siddharth Shukla is the winner of the present. On the identical time, followers of Siddharth Shukla are additionally supporting Siddharth Shukla with these stars.

Chahe Nich kaho galeech kaho CHHAkKA tak keh diya… par #WinnerSid hai aur hamesha rahega 🥳 @sidharth_shukla — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) January three, 2020

#WinnerSid https://t.co/Tc1aSJMTKU — Arshi Khan❤️❤️❤️❤️ (@ArshiKOfficial) January three, 2020



That’s the reason somebody is telling Siddharth the lion of Bigg Boss home and a few is saying that, with out Siddharth Shukla, Bigg Boss is ineffective. If Siddharth Shukla doesn’t change into the winner of the present then we are going to cease watching Bigg Boss.

It’s clear from the folks’s tweet that, this time the folks of the nation wish to enhance the crown of the winner on the top of Shukla ji. Nevertheless, please remark in your opinion on this situation.