Bigg Boss 13: “Your girlfriend calls me,” Salman Khan tells Paras Chhabra

Salman Khan and Paras Chhabra

‘Bigg Boss 13’ is getting murkier with each passing day. There’s rather a lot taking place in the home particularly after the household week the place contestants and their relations confronted one another.

Within the episode that can air tonight, it shall be attention-grabbing to look at why Salman misplaced his cool on Paras Chhabra and what are revelations that celebrity shall make on the present. Within the Weekend Ka Vaar episode host, Salman Khan addresses Madhurima Tuli and Vikas Aditya Singh’s bodily battle.

Paras Chhabra intervenes in the course of the dialogue and requires an pointless spat with Salman that turns right into a surprising episode.

Within the promo of tonight’s episode (January 18) Salman tells Paras that his bond with Mahira Sharma is wanting greater than friendship. He additionally reminds Paras of his chat with girlfriend Akanksha Puri, the place the latter stated that he’ll simply act in the home for the sport.

Paras says that every one these are ‘bekaar ki baatein’ and ‘ask the creatives to not play such issues’. Salman loses his cool saying they don’t seem to be any creatives and Akanksha Puri had herself referred to as the host Salman to verify on Paras.

Amidst all of the verbal spat, Paras tries to justify his aspect and housemates inform him to not argue. Salman retains on repeating the identical sentence as not one of the housemates get his cue. Paras then tells Salman that every one these are false claims and the host tells him to not use such tone whereas speaking to him.

Salman factors a finger at Paras and says, ‘Tu na…preserve your voice down.’ The episode has rather more to it and goes to be an thrilling look ahead to positive.