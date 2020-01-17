Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra wanted to marry girlfriend Akanksha Puri in 2020, she…

Residence / TV / Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra needed to marry girlfriend Akanksha Puri in 2020, she now desires him to attend

Up to date: Jan 17, 2020 11:50 IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra had been planning on getting married to long-time girlfriend Akanksha Puri in 2020, however she is in no temper to go alongside anymore. Paras has been on the centre of controversies ever since his entry on the Salman Khan present. Initially, he flirted with Shehnaaz Gill after which moved his affections to Mahira Sharma. With Mahira, Paras has had a moderately passionate relationship whereby the 2 have additionally been noticed getting cosy in the home.

Akanksha instructed Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “Maybe (marriage in 2020). Let’s see. I’m not sure. I’m just waiting for him to come out (of the Bigg Boss house). There are a lot of things that I need to clear. If I go inside the house and talk to him about these things, he is not going to give me an exact answer as he will still be in the game. So, I’m just waiting. Let’s see where it takes us. I’m prepared for everything. We had plans. That was the last conversation Paras and I had just before he entered his vanity (van). He was keen that we shouldn’t delay anymore and that it should happen soon (after the show is over). He was very happy. But I was somebody who said that you first come out then we’ll talk about it. I think this is his time. I want him to focus on his work as he has really waited for this for a long time. Right now, these things can wait.”

Throughout his stint inside the home, Paras has claimed he ended his relationship earlier than getting into the present and even alleged that Akanksha was after him. “There are few things which he has done that have really upset me about. He has lied about a few things. I know it is a part of his game, but I didn’t like it. I take a lot of pride in myself and I am a very strong person, so if anybody is calling me weak or someone who keeps crying, I’ll not be able to take it,” she instructed the tabloid.

Just lately, Mahira’s mom visited the home as a visitor and requested Paras to not kiss her daughter. “The way she said it was very cute and I don’t find anything wrong in it. I don’t know why people are taking it in a wrong way,” Akanksha instructed the day by day.

