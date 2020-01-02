Bigg Boss 3 Losliya Mariyanesan’s glamorous transformation shocks her fans, check out Losliya 2020 photoshoot

Losliya’s identify is thought all over the place in Tamil Nadu because of Bigg Boss season three Tamil the place she garnered an enormous fanbase with Kavin. Losliya was the runner up of Bigg Boss three Tamil and there was lots of criticism on her being fats inside Bigg Boss home. She took it up as a private agenda and has shocked her followers with an attractive and glamorous photoshoot on 1st January 2020 the place she appeared to have lot oodles and oodles of weight. She has thanked her followers on this photoshoot who has motivated her to shed these weight, she is now able to rule Tamil motion pictures and followers are eagerly ready on announcement from Kavin and Losliya concerning their relationship. They’re additionally wanting ahead to see them collectively in a film.

That is what Losliya has to say “A very happy new year to all of my cupcakes. May this year be a blessed year for everyone. 2019 has been a best and a memorable year even though there were many ups and downs. So I thank each and every one for blindly supporting & encouraging me 😘 love you more & more & Idhu enda first ever photoshoot. I had very good experience.” How excited are you to see Losliya and Kavin in a brand new film.

Now we have contacted Kavin for his response on the newest transformation of Losliya however there aren’t any response so removed from his aspect.



