Bigg Boss 3 Tamil Abhirami Venkatachalam sizzles in a red sexy outfit, trends on social media

Bigg Boss season three Tamil fame Abhirami Venkatachalam was just lately featured on Filmfare awards. She graced the event in a purple outfit and it was an ideal one for the night. Abhirami Venkatachalam beforehand often known as Abhirami Iyer grew to become well-known attributable to Bigg Boss Tamil wherein she was a contestant and have become much more well-liked after her hyperlink up with the winner Mugen Rao. She continually shares her pictures, movies and health club exercise on social media. Her fanbase elevated after that includes on Nerkonda Paarvai which had AjithKumar in lead position. She is now a well-known particular person amongst followers and is forged in lots of films in supporting position. Her purple outfit for the occasion was shared on social media and followers are loving it with numerous likes and feedback.