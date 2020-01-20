Bigg Boss ex Contestant Kamya Punjabi shares her wedding card, Getting married to Shalabh Dang Soon, Read more details below

It’s not an excessive amount of time when TV star Kamya Punjabi has identified that she needs to get married quickly together with her boyfriend. Kamya Panjabi had made it clear that she has reached the stage of her life from the place she is able to relocate her home with somebody. This assertion of Kamya Panjabi created plenty of pleasure within the hearts of the followers. On the similar time, she stays within the headlines because of her boyfriend Shalabh Dang. In such a state of affairs, now Kamya Panjabi goes to offer love a spot in her life once more. Followers believed that Kamya Panjabi ought to give a bit extra time to their relationship earlier than marrying once more. Then again, Kamya Panjabi doesn’t trouble with all this stuff now. That’s the reason this tv actress has introduced that she goes to get married quickly together with her boyfriend (Shalabh Dang).

We aren’t saying this, quite, Kamya Panjabi’s wedding ceremony card is proof that Kamya Panjabi has shared with the followers a while again. Sure, you heard it proper…. Kamya Punjabi has shared a video of a card.

On this video, the marriage card of Kamya (Kamya Panjabi) and her boyfriend Shalabh Dang is seen. Whereas sharing this video, Kamya Panjabi wrote, Ganpati Bappa Morya. Shubh Mangal ka Shah….

See Kamya Punjabi and Shalab Dang’s wedding ceremony card-



After Kamya Panjabi’s wedding ceremony card seems, it’s now determined that this tv actress is able to be a bride very quickly. By the best way, Kamya Punjabi has taken this choice very thoughtfully. Nevertheless, please touch upon how keen you’re to see Kamya Panjabi within the bride’s gown.