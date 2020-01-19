ENTERTAINMENT News

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Elimination Today 19th January – Another shocking eviction happened in Bigg Boss

January 19, 2020
1 Min Read

bigg boss kannada 7 vote week 14

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is nearing finale and there some actually stunning twist and turns this weekend. Since final weekend there was no elimination in the home it was mentioned that there might be two eliminations this weekend throughout Week 14 weekend with Kiccha Sudeep. On 18th January 2020 there was one elimination and that was type of predictable as Kishan had least variety of votes this week.


Kishan was eradicated from Bigg Boss as he received the least voting share however alternatively the second eviction which occurred right this moment was a shocker as nobody anticipated this individual to be evicted this week. The eviction was none aside from Chandan Achar. This was a shocker to many as Chandan was main voting polls, many name it sympathy vote however Chandan was in some way doing it although he was not doing something throughout duties. Lastly Chandan is evicted from Bigg Boss home.

There are blended reactions on social media about Chandan Achar elimination, what do you concentrate on it? Remark under.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment