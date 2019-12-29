Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Eviction Week 11 – Shine and Vasuki Safe, Who gets evicted?

Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 has reached a degree the place issues are getting robust to even have a look at and predict, the voting outcomes are pointing in the direction of Shine and Vasuki protected from eviction. Kiccha Sudeep has confirmed that too in Saturday 28th December episode that they’re each protected from eviction.There are particular rumours that we could have double elimination. A whole lot of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Vasuki’s nomination for eliminations for consecutive weeks is essential. As Bigg Boss Kannada 7 enters the decisive part the place contestants are taking the sport severely, the eleventh week elimination of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 this week can be an important one.

The weekend episodes promise quite a lot of motion and suspense because the host Sudeep Kiccha digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s turning into fairly apparent that Chaitra Kottoor or Chandan Achar or Bhoomi can be evicted this week. Harish was pretend eradicated final weekend waging an extended fought battle within the Bigg Boss home this season. Nevertheless, Sudeep threw the twist as Harish reentered the home and his direct nomination of Chandan was additionally cancelled. If sources are to be believed it’s both Chandar or Chaitra Kotur this week.

Tenth Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 11

Chaitra Kotur

Chandan Achar

Bhoomi

Is Colours Kannada Biased in the direction of Vasuki?

There are numerous feedback and tweets on Colours Kannada attempting to avoid wasting Vasuki from eviction. Many are complaining that Vasuki was by no means on development however Sudeep has introduced him protected this week and thus Colours Kannada will not be respecting individuals’s opinion. However Vasuki’s followers are saying in any other case, they’re rejoicing that he’s protected. The identical occurred when Chaitra was saved final week when Sudeep introduced there can be no eviction and there was uproar and backlash amongst followers.

Shine and Vasuki cleared the path. Nevertheless, these are remaining developments can swing both method. Bhoomi and Chandan will not be protected by a mile. Although, Vasuki is trailing for the reason that starting and the voting developments can not change based mostly on the performances within the upcoming week. The vote distinction between Bhoomi, Vasuki and Chandan is meagre and it will be fascinating to see if the competitors will go right down to the wire. If it’s double elimination since final week there was no elimination then issues can be actually dangerous as one other contestant could get eradicated together with Chaitra Kotur. Whom do you suppose will get eradicated in the present day Sunday 29th December 2019.