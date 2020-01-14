Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Fans Can Rejoice, Show Gets Extended By Two Weeks, Grand Finale Planned for February First Week!

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is working efficiently after a gradual begin. The TRPs are capturing up as the truth present takes form with the correct mix of leisure within the type of drama, fights and emotional scenes. The present has exceeded the expectations of the overall viewers and it displays straight of their TRPs.

On account of the upsurge, the makers of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 have determined to increase the present by a interval of two weeks. Normally, a season of Bigg Boss lasts for 105 days and the grand finale happens on the 106th day. With this extension coming into impact, the grand finale of the present will happen within the first week of February. Coincidentally, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 additionally determined to increase the present by 5 weeks and the grand finale will happen in the midst of February.

In response to the press launch from the makers of Bigg Boss Kannada 7, “Since we are getting good response from the viewers, we have decided to extend Bigg Boss for 14 more days, which means the finale of this season will be held on February 1 and the episode will be aired on 2nd.” The makers additionally added that Kiccha Sudeep, the host has determined to plan his dates accordingly which suggests he might be out there until the tip of the present.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 began on the 13th of October with a whopping 18 contestants. Nonetheless, two wildcard entries made their manner into home. They had been RJ Prithvi and Raksha Somashekar. Bigg Boss Kannada 7 accomplished fourteen weeks and there 9 contestants at present in the home. With a double eviction deliberate for this weekend, all of the contestants aside from the captain Shine Shetty are preventing elimination threat this week.

Are you cheerful concerning the extension of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 by two weeks? Tell us within the feedback under.