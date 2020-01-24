Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting Online Week 15 – Harish or Bhoomi who will get evicted this week? Vote Now!!

Lastly the voting ballot for Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 Week 15 has opened on Thursday 23rd January 2020 and with seven contestants solely remaining within the present issues are getting much more aggressive. Vasuki is protected from eviction as he received the duty whereas the remainder of six contestants are nominated for eviction this week. Shine is the most effective participant of the season and with an enormous fanbase he might be protected from eviction. Priyanka will even get saved as she has a good fan assist. Bhoomi and Harish are on the backside as they each might be making an attempt arduous to enter high 6.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 15 Nominations

Shine

Prathap

Priyanka

Deepika

Bhoomi

Harish

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Vote Week 15

Followers can assist their favorite contestants by voting for them on-line or via vote app



Go to the official web site of Voot and vote on-line, test the hyperlink right here – https://www.voot.com/voting/bigg-boss-kannada-season-7-voting-online/webview/

The best way to vote Bigg Boss Kannada 7 utilizing Voot App





Obtain the voot app utilizing appstore or google play retailer and seek for bigg boss kannada 7, then click on on the voting banner and vote on your favorite contestant.



You too can vote via My Jio App with the identical process



Vote in HeraldPublicist voting ballot to get a clear standing on voting outcomes which might be up to date each day