Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting Online – Who gets fake nominated for Week 13 Eviction? Double Elimination next week!!

Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 has reached week 13 and already ten contestants are eradicated from the home – Gurulinga Swamigal, Chiatra Vasudevan, Rashami, Chaitra Kootur, Jai Jagadeesh, Sujatha, Raksha, Raju Tallikote and Chandana. There was one elimination throughout Week 12 even and it was shut one between Chandana and Kishen and finallay Chandana was eradicated. With that there was a faux nomination course of on Monday sixth January 2020 for elimination throughout Week 13. These 5 contestants have been faux nominated for eviction in Week 13 of Bigg Boss 7 Kannada. It should be famous that these contestants didnot know that there was no eviction this week and so they continued to play the sport in ordinary manner

Deepika

Chandan

Harish

Priyanka

Bhumi

Who’s Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 13 Captain

The captaincy job was attention-grabbing with three contenders Chandan, Bhumi and Kishen. These three contestants needed to ask the remaining to vote to win Captaincy. Lastly Kishen gained captaincy and he was saved from eviction this week. Priyanka obtained nominated for eviction and Kishen saved Harish as he can save one being the captain. Harish gave up his lady apparel Seshamma as he’s secure from elimination.

It should be famous that these contestants are but to remember about no eviction this week and Bigg Boss has introduced double elimination subsequent week. Therefore it will be attention-grabbing to see how these contestants play this week and subsequent week and who would be the two contestants who will get evicted subsequent week.

These 5 contestants are faux nominated for elimination this week and there will likely be double eviction subsequent week. It can nonetheless be attention-grabbing to know who will get the least variety of votes on this faux nominations and who will get the utmost votes. You’ll be able to vote under in our un-official ballot to know the place your favorite contestants stand when it comes to eviction.

How you can Vote in Bigg Boss Kannada 7 On-line