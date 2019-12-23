Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting Online – Who gets nominated for week 11 elimination? Vote below

Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 has reached week 11 and already eight contestants are eradicated from the home – Gurulinga Swamigal, Chiatra Vasudevan, Rashami, Chaitra Kootur, Jai Jagadeesh, Sujatha, Raksha and Raju Tallikote. There was no elimination throughout Week 10 even thought it was anticipated that Chaitra Kootur might get eradicated, she is the one who re-entered the home as wildcard entry. With that there was a nomination course of on Monday 23rd December 2019 for elimination throughout Week 11. These 5 contestants nominated for eviction in Week 11 of Bigg Boss 7 Kannada

Chitra Kotur

Chandan Achar

Vasuki

Shine

Bhumi

Harish turns into the captain of the home and is secure from elimination. These 5 contestants are nominated for elimination this week of which considered one of them will go dwelling on Sunday 29 December, 2019. Followers can assist their favorite contestants by voting for them on-line or by means of vote app

Vote in Bigg Boss Kannada 7 On-line

Go to the official web site of Voot and vote on-line, verify the hyperlink right here – https://www.voot.com/voting/bigg-boss-kannada-season-7-voting-online/webview/

vote Bigg Boss Kannada 7 utilizing Voot App

Obtain the voot app utilizing appstore or google play retailer and seek for bigg boss kannada 7, then click on on the voting banner and vote on your favorite contestant.



It’s also possible to vote by means of My Jio App with the identical process



Vote in HeraldPublicist voting ballot to get a clear standing on voting outcomes which will likely be up to date day by day