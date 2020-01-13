Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting Online – Who gets nominated for Week 14 Double Eviction?

Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 has reached week 14 and already ten contestants are eradicated from the home – Gurulinga Swamigal, Chiatra Vasudevan, Rashami, Chaitra Kootur, Jai Jagadeesh, Sujatha, Raksha, Raju Tallikote and Chandana. Final week there was no eviction and infact there was no voting as Bigg Boss needed housemates to play their recreation. This week they’ve deliberate for double eviction, therefore out of eight remaining contestants two of them will get eradicated this week. All of the eight contestants are nominated for elimination this week.

Deepika

Chandan

Harish

Priyanka

Bhoomi

Shine

Kishan

Pratap

Who’s Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 14 Captain

The captaincy activity was attention-grabbing with contestants divided into two groups. These three contestants needed to ask the remainder to vote to win Captaincy. Lastly Shine received captaincy and he was saved from eviction this week. All of the contestants are nominated for eviction this week.

These eight contestants are nominated for elimination this week and there can be double eviction too. This is able to give an thought whom the viewers actually wish to save and even give us an thought who the highest three contestants of the season can be. So vote utilizing the process specified under and even vote in our ballot to get an thought of who will get eradicated this week.

The right way to Vote in Bigg Boss Kannada 7 On-line