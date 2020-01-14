Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting Results 14th January – Deepika Leads the Audience Voting, Harish and Kishan in Danger of Elimination this Week? Vote Now!?

Bigg Boss Kannada enters its fourteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an important extent within the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 home. A whole lot of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Deepika’s nomination for eliminations for consecutive weeks is essential. As Bigg Boss Kannada 7 enters the decisive section the place contestants are taking the sport critically, the fourteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 this week shall be an important one.

The weekend episodes promise quite a lot of motion and suspense because the host Sudeep Kiccha digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s turning into fairly apparent that Harish or Kishan shall be evicted this week. There are reviews of double eviction this week which suggests a female and male contestant is likely to be proven the door. Nonetheless, contemplating the gender ratio, two male contestants is likely to be eradicated as Deepika, Bhoomi and Chandana are the one feminine contestants in the home.

Thirteenth Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 14

Deepika Chandan Harish Priyanka Bhoomi Harish Kishan Pratap



Shine Shetty Turns into Captain, Ensured Security from Nominations this Week!

This week’s captaincy activity noticed a troublesome competitors between Shine Shetty, Kuri Prataap and Vasuki. Nonetheless, Shine Shetty emerged on prime which assured him very important immunity from elimination nominations for this week. Apparently, the remainder of the contestants are all nominated for eliminations this week.

Deepika Leads with 33% Vote Share In Main Polling Stories, Harish and Kishan in Hazard Zone – Day 1 of Viewers Voting – January 14th

As anticipated, Deepika is main in main polling reviews since day 1 of viewers voting. Chandan is within the second place and appears fairly secure. Nonetheless, it was stunning to see many contestants together with Bhoomi, Deepika getting nominated once more for eliminations this week.Although the contestants are combating arduous to get saved from evictions, the duties are getting harder and intense by the day.

Chandan and Deepika paved the way. Nonetheless, these are early developments can swing both method. Kuri Prataap and Priyanka usually are not secure by a mile. Although, Harish is trailing for the reason that starting and the voting developments can change primarily based on the performances within the upcoming week. The vote distinction between Kishan, Prataap and Priyanka is meagre and it will be attention-grabbing to see if the competitors will go right down to the wire if there’s a double eviction.

The combat is neck and neck for the final place as Kishan has been nominated for consecutive weeks now. Will this be his final week?

Bigg Boss Kannada Week 14 Elimination Vote Share In keeping with Information Crunch Polls – Day 1 of Viewers Voting – January 14th

Deepika – 33% vote share Chandan – 19% vote share Harish – 1% vote share Priyanka – 6% vote share Bhoomi – 17% vote share Vasuki – 11% vote share Kishan – 7% vote share Pratap – 6% vote share



Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting On-line Process

Voting via Voot App – You’ll be able to set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss Kannada. There’s a voting banner and login and vote in your favorite contestant Voting via MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote in your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss Kannada voting banner



Will probably be attention-grabbing to see who will get evicted this week. Tell us your ideas within the feedback under.