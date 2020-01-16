Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting Results 16th January – Deepika and Harish in Top Two of Audience Voting, Prataap and Kishan in Danger of Elimination this Week? Vote Now!?

Bigg Boss Kannada enters its fourteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an excellent extent within the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 home. A variety of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Deepika’s nomination for eliminations for consecutive weeks is essential. As Bigg Boss Kannada 7 enters the decisive part the place contestants are taking the sport severely, the fourteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 this week might be an important one.

The weekend episodes promise plenty of motion and suspense because the host Sudeep Kiccha digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s turning into fairly apparent that Harish or Kishan might be evicted this week. There are reviews of double eviction this week which suggests a female and male contestant could be proven the door. Nonetheless, contemplating the gender ratio, two male contestants could be eradicated as Deepika, Bhoomi and Chandana are the one feminine contestants in the home.

Thirteenth Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 14

Deepika

Chandan

Harish

Priyanka

Bhoomi

Harish

Kishan

Pratap

Shine Shetty Turns into Captain, Ensured Security from Nominations this Week!

This week’s captaincy job noticed a troublesome competitors between Shine Shetty, Kuri Prataap and Vasuki. Nonetheless, Shine Shetty emerged on high which assured him very important immunity from elimination nominations for this week. Apparently, the remainder of the contestants are all nominated for eliminations this week.

Harish Surges from Backside Two to High Two Inside No Time!

Harish’s followers are undoubtedly holding his again. From being within the backside two and going through elimination hazard this week, Harish’s vote share surged to 20% which pushed within the high three together with Deepika and Chandan Achar. It could be attention-grabbing to see if he can surpass Deepika and Chandan’s vote share as he inches in direction of security this week.

Deepika Leads with 21% Vote Share In Main Polling Studies, Harish and Kishan in Hazard Zone – Day three of Viewers Voting – January 16th

As anticipated, Deepika is main in main polling reviews since day 1 of viewers voting. Chandan is within the second place and appears fairly protected. Nonetheless, it was stunning to see many contestants together with Bhoomi, Deepika getting nominated once more for eliminations this week.Although the contestants are combating onerous to get saved from evictions, the duties are getting more durable and intense by the day.

Chandan and Deepika prepared the ground. Nonetheless, these are early tendencies can swing both means. Kuri Prataap and Priyanka are usually not protected by a mile. Although, Kishan is trailing for the reason that starting and the voting tendencies can change based mostly on the performances within the upcoming week. The vote distinction between Kishan, Prataap and Vasuki is meagre and it will be attention-grabbing to see if the competitors will go all the way down to the wire if there’s a double eviction.

The battle is neck and neck for the final place as Kishan has been nominated for consecutive weeks now. Will this be his final week?

Bigg Boss Kannada Week 14 Elimination Vote Share In response to Information Crunch Polls – Day three of Viewers Voting – January 16th

Deepika – 21% vote share Chandan – 19% vote share Harish – 20% vote share Priyanka – eight% vote share Bhoomi – 14% vote share Vasuki – 7% vote share Kishan – 5% vote share Pratap – 5% vote share



Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting On-line Process

Voting by Voot App – You may set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss Kannada. There’s a voting banner and login and vote on your favorite contestant Voting by MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote on your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss Kannada voting banner



Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/voting/bigg-boss-kannada-season-7-voting-online/webview/

Vote to save lots of your favorite contestants

It is going to be attention-grabbing to see who will get evicted this week. Tell us your ideas within the feedback beneath.