Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting Results 17th January – Harish Grabs Lead from Deepika in Audience Voting, Prataap and Kishan Struggle in Bottom Two this Week? Vote Now!?

Bigg Boss Kannada enters its fourteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an amazing extent within the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 home. Plenty of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Deepika’s nomination for eliminations for consecutive weeks is essential. As Bigg Boss Kannada 7 enters the decisive part the place contestants are taking the sport critically, the fourteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 this week might be a vital one.

The weekend episodes promise a variety of motion and suspense because the host Sudeep Kiccha digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s changing into fairly apparent that Harish or Kishan might be evicted this week. There are stories of double eviction this week which implies a female and male contestant is likely to be proven the door. Nonetheless, contemplating the gender ratio, two male contestants is likely to be eradicated as Deepika, Bhoomi and Chandana are the one feminine contestants in the home.

Thirteenth Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 14

Deepika

Chandan

Harish

Priyanka

Bhoomi

Kishan

Pratap

Shine Shetty Turns into Captain, Ensured Security from Nominations this Week!

This week’s captaincy process noticed a tricky competitors between Shine Shetty, Kuri Prataap and Vasuki. Nonetheless, Shine Shetty emerged on prime which assured him important immunity from elimination nominations for this week. Apparently, the remainder of the contestants are all nominated for eliminations this week.

Harish Surges from Backside Two to Prime Two Inside No Time!

Harish’s followers are undoubtedly holding his again. From being within the backside two and dealing with elimination hazard this week, Harish’s vote share surged to 21% which pushed within the prime three together with Deepika and Chandan Achar who observe him in second and third place. It might be attention-grabbing to see if he can surpass Deepika and Chandan’s vote share as he inches in the direction of security this week. This comes after Harish took a harsh stand towards Kishan’s violent ways within the luxurious funds process.

From the brink of elimination, Harish has surged to the highest place this week. Will he be protected finally?

Harish Leads with 21% Vote Share In Main Polling Stories, Harish and Kishan in Hazard Zone – Day three of Viewers Voting – January 17th

As anticipated, Harish is main in main polling stories since day three of viewers voting. Chandan is within the third place and appears fairly protected. Nonetheless, it was shocking to see many contestants together with Bhoomi, Deepika getting nominated once more for eliminations this week.Although the contestants are combating laborious to get saved from evictions, the duties are getting more durable and intense by the day.

Chandan and Harish cleared the path. Nonetheless, these are early tendencies can swing both approach. Vasuki and Priyanka usually are not protected by a mile. Although, Kishan is trailing because the starting and the voting tendencies can change based mostly on the performances within the upcoming week. The vote distinction between Kishan, Prataap and Vasuki is meagre and it might be attention-grabbing to see if the competitors will go right down to the wire if there’s a double eviction.

The struggle is neck and neck for the final place as Kishan has been nominated for consecutive weeks now. Will this be his final week?

Bigg Boss Kannada Week 14 Elimination Vote Share In line with Information Crunch Polls – Day four of Viewers Voting – January 17th

Deepika – 20% vote share Chandan – 19% vote share Harish – 21% vote share Priyanka – eight% vote share Bhoomi – 13% vote share Vasuki – eight% vote share Kishan – 6% vote share Pratap – 5% vote share



Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting On-line Process

Voting by Voot App – You may set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss Kannada. There’s a voting banner and login and vote to your favorite contestant Voting by MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote to your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss Kannada voting banner



Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/voting/bigg-boss-kannada-season-7-voting-online/webview/

Vote to avoid wasting your favorite contestants

Will probably be attention-grabbing to see who will get evicted this week. Tell us your ideas within the feedback beneath.