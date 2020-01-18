Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting Results 18th January – Harish, Deepika and Chandan Are Safe, Three Contestants in Danger of Elimination This Week?? Vote Now!

Bigg Boss Kannada completes its fourteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an important extent within the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 home. Numerous shoulders have been rubbed this week and Deepika’s nomination for eliminations for consecutive weeks is essential. As Bigg Boss Kannada 7 enters the decisive section the place contestants are taking the sport severely, the fourteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 this week might be an important one.

The weekend episodes promise a number of motion and suspense because the host Sudeep Kiccha digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s turning into fairly apparent that Harish or Kishan might be evicted this week. There are reviews of double eviction this week which implies a female and male contestant may be proven the door. Nevertheless, contemplating the gender ratio, two male contestants may be eradicated as Deepika, Bhoomi and Chandana are the one feminine contestants in the home.

Thirteenth Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 14

Deepika

Chandan

Harish

Priyanka

Bhoomi

Harish

Kishan

Pratap

Shine Shetty Turns into Captain, Ensured Security from Nominations this Week!

This week’s captaincy process noticed a tricky competitors between Shine Shetty, Kuri Prataap and Vasuki. Nevertheless, Shine Shetty emerged on high which assured him important immunity from elimination nominations for this week. Apparently, the remainder of the contestants are all nominated for eliminations this week.

Harish Surges from Backside Two to High Two Inside No Time!

Harish’s followers are undoubtedly holding his again. From being within the backside two and going through elimination hazard this week, Harish’s vote share surged to 20% which pushed within the high three together with Deepika and Chandan Achar who comply with him in second and third place. It might be attention-grabbing to see if he can surpass Deepika and Chandan’s vote share as he inches in the direction of security this week. This comes after Harish took a harsh stand in opposition to Kishan’s violent ways within the luxurious funds process.

From the brink of elimination, Harish has surged to the highest place this week. Will he be secure finally?

Harish, Chandan Lead with 20% Vote Share In Main Polling Studies, Prataap and Kishan in Hazard Zone – Day four of Viewers Voting – January 18th

As anticipated, Harish is main in main polling reviews since day three of viewers voting. Chandan and Deepika are tied in second place and look fairly secure. Nevertheless, it was stunning to see many contestants together with Bhoomi, Deepika getting nominated once more for eliminations this week.Although the contestants are preventing exhausting to get saved from evictions, the duties are getting harder and intense by the day.

Chandan and Harish prepared the ground. Nevertheless, these are early traits can swing both manner. Vasuki and Priyanka should not secure by a mile. Although, Kishan is trailing because the starting and the voting traits can change primarily based on the performances within the upcoming week. The vote distinction between Kishan, Prataap and Vasuki is meagre and it might be attention-grabbing to see if the competitors will go right down to the wire if there’s a double eviction.

The combat is neck and neck for the final place as Kishan has been nominated for consecutive weeks now. Will this be his final week?

Bigg Boss Kannada Week 14 Elimination Vote Share In response to Information Crunch Polls – Day four of Viewers Voting – January 18th

Deepika – 20% vote share (SAFE) Chandan – 20% vote share (SAFE) Harish – 20% vote share (SAFE) Priyanka – eight% vote share Bhoomi – 13% vote share Vasuki – eight% vote share (DANGER) Kishan – 6% vote share (DANGER) Pratap – 6% vote share (DANGER)



Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting On-line Process

Voting by means of Voot App – You possibly can set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss Kannada. There’s a voting banner and login and vote to your favorite contestant Voting by means of MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote to your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss Kannada voting banner



Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/voting/bigg-boss-kannada-season-7-voting-online/webview/

Vote to avoid wasting your favorite contestants

It will likely be attention-grabbing to see who will get evicted this week. Tell us your ideas within the feedback under.