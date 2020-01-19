Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting Results 19th January – Kishan is Evicted, Two Contestants in Danger of Elimination on Sunday? Vote Now!

Bigg Boss Kannada completes its fourteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an awesome extent within the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 home. Lots of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Deepika’s nomination for eliminations for consecutive weeks is essential. As Bigg Boss Kannada 7 enters the decisive part the place contestants are taking the sport critically, the fourteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 this week might be a vital one.

The weekend episodes promise loads of motion and suspense because the host Sudeep Kiccha digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s turning into fairly apparent that Prataap and Kishan might be evicted this week. Kishan is already evicted within the episode on Saturday.

There are studies of double eviction this week which suggests a female and male contestant is likely to be proven the door. Nonetheless, contemplating the gender ratio, two male contestants is likely to be eradicated as Deepika, Bhoomi and Chandana are the one feminine contestants in the home.

BBK7 Double Elimination – Vasuki vs Prataap for Tremendous Sunday Elimination Or Will There Be a Shock?

Kishan was proven the door on Saturday and it’s probably that the studies of double eviction is actually true. Nonetheless, it’s inconclusive whether or not Vasuki or Prataap would possibly find yourself being eradicated on Tremendous Sunday with Sudeepa.

Shine Shetty Turns into Captain, Ensured Security from Nominations this Week!

This week’s captaincy process noticed a troublesome competitors between Shine Shetty, Kuri Prataap and Vasuki. Nonetheless, Shine Shetty emerged on prime which assured him important immunity from elimination nominations for this week. Apparently, the remainder of the contestants are all nominated for eliminations this week.

Harish Surges from Backside Two to Prime Two Inside No Time!

Harish’s followers are positively holding his again. From being within the backside two and dealing with elimination hazard this week, Harish’s vote share surged to 20% which pushed within the prime three together with Deepika and Chandan Achar who observe him in second and third place. It might be fascinating to see if he can surpass Deepika and Chandan’s vote share as he inches in direction of security this week. This comes after Harish took a harsh stand towards Kishan’s violent techniques within the luxurious finances process.

From the brink of elimination, Harish has surged to the highest place this week. Will he be protected finally?

Chandan Leads with 20% Vote Share In Main Polling Stories, Prataap and Vasuki in Hazard Zone – Day 5 of Viewers Voting – January 19th

As anticipated, Chandan is main in main polling studies since day four of viewers voting. Harish and Deepika are tied in second place and look fairly protected. Nonetheless, it was shocking to see many contestants together with Bhoomi, Deepika getting nominated once more for eliminations this week.Although the contestants are preventing exhausting to get saved from evictions, the duties are getting more durable and intense by the day.

Chandan and Harish paved the way. Nonetheless, these are early developments can swing both manner. Vasuki and Priyanka will not be protected by a mile. Although, Kishan is evicted this week as rightly predicted by The Information Crunch’s viewers voting outcomes. The vote distinction between Prataap and Vasuki is meagre and it might be fascinating to see if the competitors will go all the way down to the wire if there’s a double eviction.

The battle is neck and neck for the final place as Vasuki and Prataap are battling it out on Tremendous Sunday. Who might be evicted this week?

Bigg Boss Kannada Week 14 Elimination Vote Share Based on Information Crunch Polls – Day 5 of Viewers Voting – January 19th

Deepika – 19% vote share (SAFE) Chandan – 20% vote share (SAFE) Harish – 19% vote share (SAFE) Priyanka – eight% vote share Bhoomi – 13% vote share Vasuki – eight% vote share (DANGER) Kishan – 6% vote share (EVICTED) Pratap – 6% vote share (DANGER)



It is going to be fascinating to see who will get evicted this week. Tell us your ideas within the feedback beneath.