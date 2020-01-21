Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting Results 21st January – Shine Shetty Leads in Audience Voting, Vasuki and Harish Struggle in Bottom Two this Week? Vote Now!

Bigg Boss Kannada enters its fourteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to a fantastic extent within the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 home. Numerous shoulders have been rubbed this week and Deepika’s nomination for eliminations for consecutive weeks is essential. As Bigg Boss Kannada 7 enters the decisive part the place contestants are taking the sport significantly, the fourteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 this week shall be a vital one.

The weekend episodes promise loads of motion and suspense because the host Sudeep Kiccha digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s turning into fairly apparent that Harish or Kishan shall be evicted this week. There are experiences of double eviction this week which implies a female and male contestant is perhaps proven the door. Nevertheless, contemplating the gender ratio, two male contestants is perhaps eradicated as Deepika, Bhoomi and Chandana are the one feminine contestants in the home.

Thirteenth Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 15

Shine

Vasuki

Prathap

Deepika

Bhumi

Priyanka

Harish

Harish Returns to Backside Two From High Two Inside A Week!

Harish’s followers have been undoubtedly holding his again. From being within the backside two and dealing with elimination hazard final week, Harish’s vote share surged to 21% which pushed within the prime three together with Deepika and Chandan Achar who observe him in second and third place.Nevertheless, Harish is trailing the viewers voting this week which signifies that his dream run is perhaps coming to an finish.

Shine Shetty Leads with 21% Vote Share In Main Polling Studies, Harish and Vasuki in Hazard Zone – Day 1 of Viewers Voting – January 21st

As anticipated, Shine is main in main polling experiences since day 1 of viewers voting. Deepika is within the second place and appears fairly protected. Nevertheless, it was shocking to see many contestants together with Bhoomi, Deepika getting nominated once more for eliminations this week.Although the contestants are preventing laborious to get saved from evictions, the duties are getting more durable and intense by the day.

Shine and Deepika prepared the ground. Nevertheless, these are early tendencies can swing both means. Vasuki and Prataap usually are not protected by a mile. Although, Harish is trailing because the starting and the voting tendencies can change based mostly on the performances within the upcoming week. The vote distinction between Harish, Prataap and Vasuki is meagre and it might be fascinating to see if the competitors will go right down to the wire if there’s a double eviction.

The combat is neck and neck for the final place as Harish has been nominated for consecutive weeks now. Will this be his final week?

Bigg Boss Kannada Week 15 Elimination Vote Share In keeping with Information Crunch Polls – Day 1 of Viewers Voting – January 21st

Shine- 33% vote share Vasuki – 6% vote share Prataap – eight% vote share Deepika- 19% vote share Bhoomi – 19% vote share Priyanka – 11% vote share Harish – three% vote share



Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting On-line Process

Voting via Voot App – You may set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss Kannada. There’s a voting banner and login and vote in your favorite contestant Voting via MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote in your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss Kannada voting banner



Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/voting/bigg-boss-kannada-season-7-voting-online/webview/

Vote to save lots of your favorite contestants

It will likely be fascinating to see who will get evicted this week. Tell us your ideas within the feedback under.