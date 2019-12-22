Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting Results 22nd December – Deepika is Safe, Kishan, Chaitra or Harish Will Get Eliminated This Week??

Bigg Boss Kannada completes its tenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an awesome extent within the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 home. Plenty of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Deepika’s nomination for eliminations for consecutive weeks is essential. As Bigg Boss Kannada 7 enters the decisive part the place contestants are taking the sport significantly, the tenth week elimination of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 this week will probably be an important one.

The weekend episodes promise a number of motion and suspense because the host Sudeep Kiccha digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s changing into fairly apparent that Harish or Chaitra Kottoor will probably be evicted this week. Raju Tallikote was evicted final weekend after waging an extended fought battle within the Bigg Boss home this season.

Ninth Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 10

Chitra Kotur

Chandan Achar

Chandana

Deepika

Harish

Kishan

Prataap

Deepika Leads with 16% Vote Share In Main Polling Stories, Harish and Kishan in Hazard Zone – Day 6 of Viewers Voting – December 22

As anticipated, Deepika and Kuri Prataap are main in main polling reviews since day three of viewers voting. They took the lead away from Chandan. Nonetheless, it was stunning to see many contestants together with Deepika, Kishan and Prataap getting nominated for eliminations this week.Although the contestants are preventing exhausting to get saved from evictions, the duties are getting harder and intense by the day.

Deepika and Prataap Achar paved the way. Nonetheless, these are early developments can swing both means. Kishan and Chaitra are usually not secure by a mile. Although, Harish is trailing for the reason that starting and the voting developments can not change primarily based on the performances within the upcoming week.

Chandana and Deepika get pleasure from numerous protection and are prone to be saved by their presence and sizeable viewers fanbase.

The battle is neck and neck for the final place as the highest three has juggled thrice within the final three days.

Bigg Boss Kannada Week 10 Elimination Vote Share Based on Information Crunch Polls – Day 6 of Viewers Voting – December 22

Chaitra Kottoor- 14% vote share Chandan Achar – 14% vote share Chandana – 13% vote share Deepika – 16% vote share Harish – 15% vote share Kishan – 13% vote share Prataap – 15% vote share



Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting On-line Process

Voting by means of Voot App – You’ll be able to set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss Kannada. There’s a voting banner and login and vote on your favorite contestant Voting by means of MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote on your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss Kannada voting banner



Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/voting/bigg-boss-kannada-season-7-voting-online/webview/

Voting traces are closed. Will probably be attention-grabbing to see who will get evicted this week? Tell us your ideas within the feedback beneath.