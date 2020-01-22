Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting Results 22nd January – Deepika and Shine Lead in Audience Voting Results, Three Contestants In Danger of Elimination this Week? Vote Now!

Bigg Boss Kannada enters its fourteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an amazing extent within the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 home. Plenty of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Deepika’s nomination for eliminations for consecutive weeks is essential. As Bigg Boss Kannada 7 enters the decisive section the place contestants are taking the sport significantly, the fourteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 this week shall be a vital one.

The weekend episodes promise loads of motion and suspense because the host Sudeep Kiccha digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s turning into fairly apparent that Harish or Kishan shall be evicted this week. There are reviews of double eviction this week which suggests a female and male contestant is perhaps proven the door. Nonetheless, contemplating the gender ratio, two male contestants is perhaps eradicated as Deepika, Bhoomi and Chandana are the one feminine contestants in the home.

Thirteenth Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 15

Harish Returns to Backside Two From High Two Inside A Week!

Harish’s followers have been positively holding his again. From being within the backside two and dealing with elimination hazard final week, Harish’s vote share surged to 21% which pushed within the prime three together with Deepika and Chandan Achar who observe him in second and third place.Nonetheless, Harish is trailing the viewers voting this week which signifies that his dream run is perhaps coming to an finish.

Deepika Leads with 28% Vote Share In Main Polling Stories, Harish and Vasuki in Hazard Zone – Day 2 of Viewers Voting – January 22nd

As anticipated, Deepika took the lead from Shine in main polling reviews since day 2 of viewers voting. Shine is within the second place and appears fairly protected. Nonetheless, it was shocking to see many contestants together with Bhoomi, Deepika getting nominated once more for eliminations this week.Although the contestants are combating arduous to get saved from evictions, the duties are getting harder and intense by the day.

Shine and Deepika cleared the path. Nonetheless, these are early developments can swing both manner. Vasuki and Prataap aren’t protected by a mile. Although, Harish is trailing for the reason that starting and the voting developments can change primarily based on the performances within the upcoming week. The vote distinction between Harish, Prataap and Vasuki is meagre and it will be attention-grabbing to see if the competitors will go right down to the wire if there’s a double eviction.

The struggle is neck and neck for the final place as Harish has been nominated for consecutive weeks now. Will this be his final week?

Deepika’s Victory In Duties Would possibly Assure Her Security?

Deepika has taken over the lead from Shine Shetty through the day 2 of viewers voting. Nonetheless, it is going to be attention-grabbing to see if she will be able to maintain it until weekend. Deepika defeated Bhoomi and Priyanka within the blindfolded process which gave her a invaluable medal. It has additionally elevated her reputation in comparison with her hunch earlier than two weeks. Is Deepika peaking on the proper time earlier than the finale?

Bigg Boss Kannada Week 15 Elimination Vote Share In line with Information Crunch Polls – Day 2 of Viewers Voting – January 22nd

Shine- 26% vote share Vasuki – 13% vote share Prataap – 6% vote share (UNSAFE) Deepika- 28% vote share Bhoomi – 17% vote share Priyanka – eight% vote share (UNSAFE) Harish – three% vote share (UNSAFE)



Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting On-line Process

Voting via Voot App – You may set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss Kannada. There’s a voting banner and login and vote on your favorite contestant Voting via MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote on your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss Kannada voting banner



Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/voting/bigg-boss-kannada-season-7-voting-online/webview/

Vote to avoid wasting your favorite contestants

It is going to be attention-grabbing to see who will get evicted this week. Tell us your ideas within the feedback under.