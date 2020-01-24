Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting Results 24th January – Shine Takes Lead From Deepika in Audience Voting Results, Harish and Prataap In Danger of Elimination this Week? Vote Now!

Bigg Boss Kannada enters its fourteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an important extent within the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 home. Numerous shoulders have been rubbed this week and Deepika’s nomination for eliminations for consecutive weeks is essential. As Bigg Boss Kannada 7 enters the decisive part the place contestants are taking the sport significantly, the fourteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 this week will likely be a vital one.

The weekend episodes promise loads of motion and suspense because the host Sudeep Kiccha digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s changing into fairly apparent that Harish or Prataap will likely be evicted this week. There are reviews of double eviction this week which implies a female and male contestant may be proven the door. Nonetheless, contemplating the gender ratio, two male contestants may be eradicated as Deepika, Bhoomi and Chandana are the one feminine contestants in the home.

Thirteenth Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 15

Shine

Vasuki

Prathap

Deepika

Bhumi

Priyanka

Harish

Harish Returns to Backside Two From High Two Inside A Week!

Harish’s followers have been undoubtedly holding his again. From being within the backside two and dealing with elimination hazard final week, Harish’s vote share surged to 21% which pushed within the prime three together with Deepika and Chandan Achar who observe him in second and third place.Nonetheless, Harish is trailing the viewers voting this week which signifies that his dream run may be coming to an finish.

Shine Leads with 29% Vote Share In Main Polling Stories, Harish and Prataap in Hazard Zone – Day 1 of Viewers Voting – January 24th

As anticipated, Shine took the lead from Deepika in main polling reviews since day 1 of viewers voting. Deepika is within the second place and appears fairly secure. Nonetheless, it was stunning to see many contestants together with Bhoomi, Deepika getting nominated once more for eliminations this week.Although the contestants are preventing onerous to get saved from evictions, the duties are getting harder and intense by the day.

Shine and Deepika paved the way. Nonetheless, these are early developments can swing both method. Vasuki and Prataap aren’t secure by a mile. Although, Harish is trailing for the reason that starting and the voting developments can change primarily based on the performances within the upcoming week. The vote distinction between Harish and Prataap Kuri is meagre and it will be attention-grabbing to see if the competitors will go right down to the wire if there’s a double eviction.

The battle is neck and neck for the final place as Harish has been nominated for consecutive weeks now. Will this be his final week?

Bhoomi and Shine Win Medals in Ticket to Finale Duties! Will They Be Protected this Week?

Shine is presently main the viewers voting outcomes whereas Bhoomi is in third. They’ve the benefit of successful medals within the Ticket to Finale duties. Will it turn out to be useful to Bhoomi and Shine to save lots of them from eliminations this week?

Deepika’s Medal In Duties May Assure Her Security?

Deepika has taken over the lead from Shine Shetty through the day 2 of viewers voting. Nonetheless, it will likely be attention-grabbing to see if she will be able to maintain it until weekend. Deepika defeated Bhoomi and Priyanka within the blindfolded job which gave her a worthwhile medal. It has additionally elevated her reputation in comparison with her hunch earlier than two weeks. Is Deepika peaking on the proper time earlier than the finale?

Bigg Boss Kannada Week 15 Elimination Vote Share In response to Information Crunch Polls – Day 1 of Viewers Voting – January 24th

Shine- 26% vote share Prataap – 6% vote share (UNSAFE) Deepika- 28% vote share Bhoomi – 17% vote share Priyanka – eight% vote share (UNSAFE) Harish – three% vote share (UNSAFE)



Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting On-line Process

Voting by Voot App – You possibly can set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss Kannada. There’s a voting banner and login and vote to your favorite contestant Voting by MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote to your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss Kannada voting banner



Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/voting/bigg-boss-kannada-season-7-voting-online/webview/

Vote to save lots of your favorite contestants

Will probably be attention-grabbing to see who will get evicted this week. Tell us your ideas within the feedback beneath.