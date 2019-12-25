Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting Results 25th December – Shine Consolidates Lead, Three Contestants in Danger of Elimination This Week?

Bigg Boss Kannada enters its eleventh week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an incredible extent within the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 home. Plenty of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Vasuki’s nomination for eliminations for consecutive weeks is essential. As Bigg Boss Kannada 7 enters the decisive part the place contestants are taking the sport critically, the eleventh week elimination of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 this week will likely be a vital one.

The weekend episodes promise a number of motion and suspense because the host Sudeep Kiccha digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s turning into fairly apparent that Vasuki or Chaitra Kottoor will likely be evicted this week. Harish was faux eradicated final weekend waging a protracted fought battle within the Bigg Boss home this season. Nonetheless, Sudeep threw the twist as Harish reentered the home and his direct nomination of Chandan was additionally cancelled.

Tenth Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 11

Chaitra Kotur

Chandan Achar

Bhoomi

Shine

Vasuki

Shine Leads with 25% Vote Share In Main Polling Stories, Vasuki, Bhoomi and Chandan in Hazard Zone – Day 2 of Viewers Voting – December 25

As anticipated, Shine is main in main polling experiences since day 1 of viewers voting. Deepika and Kuri Prataap obtained immunity this weekend. Nonetheless, it was stunning to see many contestants together with Bhoomi, Shine and Chaitra getting nominated for eliminations this week.Although the contestants are combating exhausting to get saved from evictions, the duties are getting harder and intense by the day.

Shine and Chaitra prepared the ground. Nonetheless, these are early developments can swing both manner. Bhoomi and Chandan should not secure by a mile. Although, Vasuki is trailing for the reason that starting and the voting developments can’t change primarily based on the performances within the upcoming week. The vote distinction between Bhoomi, Vasuki and Chandan is meagre and it will be fascinating to see if the competitors will go all the way down to the wire.

The struggle is neck and neck for the final place as Chaitra has been nominated for consecutive weeks now. Will this be her final week?

Bigg Boss Kannada Week 11 Elimination Vote Share Based on Information Crunch Polls – Day 2 of Viewers Voting – December 25

Chaitra Kottoor- 22% vote share Chandan Achar – 18% vote share Bhoomi – 18% vote share Shine – 25% vote share Vasuki – 18% vote share



Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting On-line Process

Voting by means of Voot App – You may set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss Kannada. There’s a voting banner and login and vote to your favorite contestant Voting by means of MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote to your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss Kannada voting banner



Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/voting/bigg-boss-kannada-season-7-voting-online/webview/

Vote to avoid wasting your favorite contestant

Voting strains are closed. Will probably be fascinating to see who will get evicted this week? Tell us your ideas within the feedback under.