Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting Results 26th December – Shine Consolidates Lead, Vasuki and Bhoomi in Close Fight Against Elimination This Week?

Bigg Boss Kannada enters its eleventh week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an important extent within the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 home. Numerous shoulders have been rubbed this week and Vasuki’s nomination for eliminations for consecutive weeks is essential. As Bigg Boss Kannada 7 enters the decisive part the place contestants are taking the sport significantly, the eleventh week elimination of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 this week will probably be an important one.

The weekend episodes promise numerous motion and suspense because the host Sudeep Kiccha digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s turning into fairly apparent that Vasuki or Chaitra Kottoor will probably be evicted this week. Harish was faux eradicated final weekend waging an extended fought battle within the Bigg Boss home this season. Nonetheless, Sudeep threw the twist as Harish reentered the home and his direct nomination of Chandan was additionally cancelled.

Tenth Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 11

Chaitra Kotur

Chandan Achar

Bhoomi

Shine

Vasuki

Shine Leads with 23% Vote Share In Main Polling Reviews, Vasuki, Bhoomi and Chandan in Hazard Zone – Day three of Viewers Voting – December 26

As anticipated, Shine is main in main polling stories since day 1 of viewers voting. Deepika and Kuri Prataap obtained immunity this weekend. Nonetheless, it was shocking to see many contestants together with Bhoomi, Shine and Chaitra getting nominated for eliminations this week.Although the contestants are preventing arduous to get saved from evictions, the duties are getting more durable and intense by the day.

Shine and Chaitra paved the way. Nonetheless, these are early developments can swing both approach. Bhoomi and Chandan aren’t protected by a mile. Although, Vasuki is trailing because the starting and the voting developments can not change based mostly on the performances within the upcoming week. The vote distinction between Bhoomi, Vasuki and Chandan is meagre and it will be attention-grabbing to see if the competitors will go right down to the wire.

The struggle is neck and neck for the final place as Chaitra has been nominated for consecutive weeks now. Will this be her final week?

Bigg Boss Kannada Week 11 Elimination Vote Share In keeping with Information Crunch Polls – Day three of Viewers Voting – December 26

Chaitra Kottoor- 21% vote share Chandan Achar – 19% vote share Bhoomi – 19% vote share Shine – 23% vote share Vasuki – 19% vote share



Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting On-line Process

Voting by Voot App – You’ll be able to set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss Kannada. There’s a voting banner and login and vote to your favorite contestant Voting by MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote to your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss Kannada voting banner



Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/voting/bigg-boss-kannada-season-7-voting-online/webview/

Vote to avoid wasting your favorite contestant

It will likely be attention-grabbing to see who will get evicted this week. Tell us your ideas within the feedback under.