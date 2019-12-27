Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting Results 27th December – Shine Consolidates Lead, Will there be Double Elimination This Week?

Bigg Boss Kannada enters its eleventh week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an ideal extent within the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 home. It seems to be like this week the voting are too shut amongst all of the nominated contestants. There are particular rumours that we could have double elimination. Quite a lot of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Vasuki’s nomination for eliminations for consecutive weeks is essential. As Bigg Boss Kannada 7 enters the decisive part the place contestants are taking the sport severely, the eleventh week elimination of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 this week can be a vital one.

The weekend episodes promise loads of motion and suspense because the host Sudeep Kiccha digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s turning into fairly apparent that Vasuki or Chaitra Kottoor can be evicted this week. Harish was pretend eradicated final weekend waging a protracted fought battle within the Bigg Boss home this season. Nonetheless, Sudeep threw the twist as Harish reentered the home and his direct nomination of Chandan was additionally cancelled.

Tenth Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 11

Chaitra Kotur

Chandan Achar

Bhoomi

Shine

Vasuki

Shine Leads with 22% Vote Share In Main Polling Reviews, Vasuki, Bhoomi and Chandan in Hazard Zone – Day four of Viewers Voting – December 27

As anticipated, Shine is main in main polling reviews since day 1 of viewers voting. Deepika and Kuri Prataap acquired immunity this weekend. Nonetheless, it was stunning to see many contestants together with Bhoomi, Shine and Chaitra getting nominated for eliminations this week. Although the contestants are preventing onerous to get saved from evictions, the duties are getting harder and intense by the day.

Shine and Chaitra prepared the ground. Nonetheless, these are remaining tendencies can swing both method. Bhoomi and Chandan usually are not protected by a mile. Although, Vasuki is trailing for the reason that starting and the voting tendencies can’t change based mostly on the performances within the upcoming week. The vote distinction between Bhoomi, Vasuki and Chandan is meagre and it could be attention-grabbing to see if the competitors will go all the way down to the wire. If it’s double elimination since final week there was no elimination then issues could be actually unhealthy as one other contestant could get eradicated together with Chaitra Kotur.

The combat is neck and neck for the final place as Chaitra has been nominated for consecutive weeks now. Will this be her final week?

Bigg Boss Kannada Week 11 Elimination Vote Share In line with Information Crunch Polls – Day three of Viewers Voting – December 26

Chaitra Kottoor- 19% vote share Chandan Achar – 19% vote share Bhoomi – 20% vote share Shine – 20% vote share Vasuki – 20% vote share



Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting On-line Process

Voting by way of Voot App – You’ll be able to set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss Kannada. There’s a voting banner and login and vote on your favorite contestant Voting by way of MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote on your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss Kannada voting banner



Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/voting/bigg-boss-kannada-season-7-voting-online/webview/

Vote to avoid wasting your favorite contestant

Will probably be attention-grabbing to see who will get evicted this week. Tell us your ideas within the feedback beneath.