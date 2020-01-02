Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting Results 2nd January – Chandan Consolidates Lead, Will Kishan Be Eliminated This Week?

Bigg Boss Kannada enters its twelfth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to a terrific extent within the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 home. A whole lot of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Deepika’s nomination for eliminations for consecutive weeks is essential. As Bigg Boss Kannada 7 enters the decisive section the place contestants are taking the sport significantly, the twelfth week elimination of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 this week shall be a vital one.

The weekend episodes promise a number of motion and suspense because the host Sudeep Kiccha digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s changing into fairly apparent that Chandana or Kishan shall be evicted this week. Harish was pretend eradicated final weekend waging a protracted fought battle within the Bigg Boss home this season. Nonetheless, Sudeep threw the twist as Harish reentered the home and his direct nomination of Chandan was additionally cancelled.

Tenth Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 12

Deepika

Kishen

Harish

Chandana

Bhumi

Chandan

Chandan Leads with 25kannada% Vote Share In Main Polling Experiences, Kishan and Chandana in Hazard Zone – Day four of Viewers Voting – January 2nd

As anticipated, Chandan is main in main polling reviews since day 1 of viewers voting. Deepika is within the second place and appears fairly secure. Nonetheless, it was shocking to see many contestants together with Bhoomi, Deepika getting nominated once more for eliminations this week.Although the contestants are preventing arduous to get saved from evictions, the duties are getting harder and intense by the day.

Chandan and Deepika cleared the path. Nonetheless, these are early tendencies can swing both means. Bhoomi and Harish usually are not secure by a mile. Although, Kishan is trailing because the starting and the voting tendencies can’t change primarily based on the performances within the upcoming week. The vote distinction between Kishan, Harish and Chandana is meagre and it could be attention-grabbing to see if the competitors will go right down to the wire.

The combat is neck and neck for the final place as Kishan has been nominated for consecutive weeks now. Will this be his final week?

Bigg Boss Kannada Week 12 Elimination Vote Share In line with Information Crunch Polls – Day four of Viewers Voting – January 2nd

Bhoomi – 19% vote share Chandan Achar – 25% vote share Chandana – 12% vote share Deepika – 18% vote share Harish – 15% vote share Kishan – 11% vote share



Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting On-line Process

Voting via Voot App – You’ll be able to set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss Kannada. There’s a voting banner and login and vote on your favorite contestant Voting via MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote on your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss Kannada voting banner



Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/voting/bigg-boss-kannada-season-7-voting-online/webview/

Vote to avoid wasting your favorite Contestant

It is going to be attention-grabbing to see who will get evicted this week. Tell us your ideas within the feedback under.