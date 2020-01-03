Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting Results 3rd January – Chandan and Bhoomi Are Safe, Four Contestants in Battle Against Elimination This Week?

Bigg Boss Kannada enters its twelfth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an incredible extent within the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 home. Loads of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Deepika’s nomination for eliminations for consecutive weeks is essential. As Bigg Boss Kannada 7 enters the decisive part the place contestants are taking the sport severely, the twelfth week elimination of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 this week will likely be an important one.

The weekend episodes promise a number of motion and suspense because the host Sudeep Kiccha digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s changing into fairly apparent that Chandana or Kishan will likely be evicted this week. Harish was pretend eradicated final weekend waging an extended fought battle within the Bigg Boss home this season. Nevertheless, Sudeep threw the twist as Harish reentered the home and his direct nomination of Chandan was additionally cancelled.

Eleventh Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 12

Deepika

Kishen

Harish

Chandana

Bhumi

Chandan

Chandan Leads with 25% Vote Share In Main Polling Stories, Kishan and Chandana in Hazard Zone – Day four of Viewers Voting – January third

As anticipated, Chandan is main in main polling studies since day 1 of viewers voting. Bhoomi is within the second place and appears fairly protected. Nevertheless, it was stunning to see many contestants together with Bhoomi, Deepika getting nominated once more for eliminations this week.Although the contestants are combating laborious to get saved from evictions, the duties are getting more durable and intense by the day.

Chandan and Bhoomi prepared the ground. Nevertheless, these are early developments can swing both method. Deepika and Harish will not be protected by a mile. Although, Kishan is trailing because the starting and the voting developments can’t change based mostly on the performances within the upcoming week. The vote distinction between Kishan, Harish and Chandana is meagre and it might be attention-grabbing to see if the competitors will go right down to the wire.

The combat is neck and neck for the final place as Kishan has been nominated for consecutive weeks now. Will this be his final week?

Bigg Boss Kannada Week 12 Elimination Vote Share In keeping with Information Crunch Polls – Day 5 of Viewers Voting – January third

Bhoomi – 19% vote share Chandan Achar – 25% vote share Chandana – 14% vote share Deepika – 15% vote share Harish – 15% vote share Kishan – 12% vote share



Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting On-line Process

Voting by Voot App – You’ll be able to set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss Kannada. There’s a voting banner and login and vote in your favorite contestant Voting by MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote in your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss Kannada voting banner



Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/voting/bigg-boss-kannada-season-7-voting-online/webview/

Vote to save lots of your favorite Contestant

Will probably be attention-grabbing to see who will get evicted this week. Tell us your ideas within the feedback under.