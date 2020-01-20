Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting – Who will get evicted from Bigg Boss house in Week 15?

Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 is reaching the essential phases and with seven contestants left issues are getting heated up. Right this moment Monday 20th January 2020 marks the beginning of Week 15 and with twelve contestants already eradicated will probably be essential to see who will make it prime 6. The contestants eradicated to this point are Gurulinga Swamigal, Chiatra Vasudevan, Rashami, Chaitra Kootur, Jai Jagadeesh, Sujatha, Raksha, Raju Tallikote, Chandana, Kishan and Chandan.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 17 Nomination Listing

This week all of the seven contestants are nominated for elimination and with week 14 having double elimination this week it’s protected to say that one among them will get eradicated. Additionally one contestants with most votes will get direct entry to finals.

Shine

Vasuki

Prathap

Deepika

Bhumi

Priyanka

Harish

Easy methods to Vote in Bigg Boss Kannada 7 On-line

Go to the official web site of Voot and vote on-line, examine the hyperlink right here – https://www.voot.com/voting/bigg-boss-kannada-season-7-voting-online/webview/

Easy methods to vote Bigg Boss Kannada 7 utilizing Voot App

Obtain the voot app utilizing appstore or google play retailer and seek for bigg boss kannada 7, then click on on the voting banner and vote to your favorite contestant.

You may also vote by means of My Jio App with the identical process

Vote in HeraldPublicist voting ballot to get a clear standing on voting outcomes which can be up to date every day