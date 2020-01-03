ENTERTAINMENT News

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 12 Popularity Poll Vote Results: Shine Shetty Leads the Popularity Race, Priyanka and Kishan in the Bottom? Vote Now

January 3, 2020
2 Min Read

shineshetty-biggbosskannada7

Bigg Boss Kannada enters its twelfth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an excellent extent within the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 home. A variety of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Deepika’s nomination for eliminations for consecutive weeks is essential. As Bigg Boss Kannada 7 enters the decisive part the place contestants are taking the sport severely, the twelfth week elimination of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 this week will probably be an important one.


The weekend episodes promise a whole lot of motion and suspense because the host Sudeep Kiccha digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s turning into fairly apparent that Chandana or Kishan will probably be evicted this week. Harish was pretend eradicated final weekend waging an extended fought battle within the Bigg Boss home this season. Nonetheless, Sudeep threw the twist as Harish reentered the home and his direct nomination of Chandan was additionally cancelled.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 12 Recognition Ballot Standings January third: Shine Leads, Chandana, Kishan and Priyanka are the Least Fashionable

Shine Shetty is undoubtedly the preferred contestant of Bigg Boss Kannada season 7. We’ve witnessed a large following for him each time he was nominated for eliminations. Kishan is trailing when it comes to the viewers votes for this week’s elimination. Kishan’s reputation votes are fairly low which reveals that he’s on the best way out.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 12 Recognition Ballot Vote Outcomes Standings – January third

          1. Shine Shetty – 33% vote share
          2. Chandan Achar – 17% vote share
          3. Vasuki – 11% vote share
          4. Bhoomika Shetty – 10% vote share
          5. Kuri Prathap – 9% vote share
          6. Deepika Das – 7% vote share
          7. Kishan – 5% vote share
          8. Chandana – 5% vote share
          9. Priyanka – three% vote share

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 12 Recognition Ballot Vote On-line

Who’s the Most Fashionable Contestant This Week?

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment