Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 12 Popularity Poll Vote Results: Shine Shetty Leads the Popularity Race, Priyanka and Kishan in the Bottom? Vote Now

Bigg Boss Kannada enters its twelfth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an excellent extent within the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 home. A variety of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Deepika’s nomination for eliminations for consecutive weeks is essential. As Bigg Boss Kannada 7 enters the decisive part the place contestants are taking the sport severely, the twelfth week elimination of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 this week will probably be an important one.

The weekend episodes promise a whole lot of motion and suspense because the host Sudeep Kiccha digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s turning into fairly apparent that Chandana or Kishan will probably be evicted this week. Harish was pretend eradicated final weekend waging an extended fought battle within the Bigg Boss home this season. Nonetheless, Sudeep threw the twist as Harish reentered the home and his direct nomination of Chandan was additionally cancelled.