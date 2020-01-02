Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 12 Popularity Poll Vote Results: Who is the Most Popular Contestant This Week in BBK7? Vote Now

Bigg Boss Kannada enters its twelfth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an important extent within the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 home. A whole lot of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Deepika’s nomination for eliminations for consecutive weeks is essential. As Bigg Boss Kannada 7 enters the decisive section the place contestants are taking the sport significantly, the twelfth week elimination of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 this week can be an important one.

The weekend episodes promise a variety of motion and suspense because the host Sudeep Kiccha digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s turning into fairly apparent that Chandana or Kishan can be evicted this week. Harish was pretend eradicated final weekend waging an extended fought battle within the Bigg Boss home this season. Nevertheless, Sudeep threw the twist as Harish reentered the home and his direct nomination of Chandan was additionally cancelled.

Shine Shetty Chandan Achar Deepika Das Bhoomika Shetty Priyanka Chandana Vasuki Kishan Kuri Prathap

