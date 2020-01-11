Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 13 Popularity Poll Vote Results: Chandan and Shine Shetty Are the Most Popular Contestants, Bhoomi Overtakes Deepika to Become the Most Popular Female Contestant! Vote Now!

Bigg Boss Kannada enters its thirteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an important extent within the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 home. Plenty of shoulders have been rubbed this week and there is not going to be any eliminations this week although there’s a pretend nomination. As Bigg Boss Kannada 7 enters the decisive part the place contestants are taking the sport significantly, the thirteenth week reputation standings of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 contestants can be a vital one. The weekend episodes promise a whole lot of motion and suspense because the host Sudeep Kiccha digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s turning into fairly apparent that Harish or Kishan can be evicted this week. Harish was pretend eradicated two weekends waging a protracted fought battle within the Bigg Boss home this season. Nonetheless, final week’s eviction battle was between Kishan and Chandana which noticed the latter going out of the home.

Chandan Achar Climbs As much as Tie With Shine Shetty At First Place, Will He Overtake Him?

Chandan Achar has been a showstopper for Bigg Boss Kannada 7 within the current instances. His reputation surge is phenomenal and he appears like a tricky contender towards Shine Shetty’s dominance as the most well-liked contestant. Curiously this week, Shine Shetty misplaced his result in Chandan Achar who’s now tied on the prime place. With one other day of voting remaining, will Chandan overtake Shine Shetty as the most well-liked contestant for the primary time on this season?

Will Shine Shetty Emerge Because the Most Common Contestant this week As Properly?

Based on final week’s reputation voting outcomes, Shine Shetty gained the voting with Chandan Achar in second place. Nonetheless, will probably be attention-grabbing to see if Shine can maintain his lead on the prime because the competitors will get more durable.

Shine Shetty is having fun with a whole lot of protection and it appears like his mom’s shock go to will add to his feelings.

Deepika Enters the Prime 5 After a Recognition Stoop!

Deepika Das was one of the well-liked contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Nonetheless, her reputation took a downfall after she ensured Priyanka turns into the captain of the home as an alternative of Chandan who deserved it. It is going to be attention-grabbing to see if Deepika Das can revive her fortunes in the home within the upcoming weeks. Nonetheless, the excellent news for Deepika’s followers is Deepika Das entered the highest 5 of this week’s reputation vote.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 13 Recognition Ballot Vote Outcomes Standings – January 11th

Shine Shetty – 28% vote share Chandan Achar – 28% vote share Vasuki – 9% vote share Bhoomika Shetty – 11% vote share Kuri Prathap – 5% vote share Deepika Das – 6% vote share Harish – 1% vote share Kishan – four% vote share Priyanka – 7% vote share

