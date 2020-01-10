Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 13 Popularity Poll Vote Results: Chandan and Shine Shetty Tied for Most Popular Contestant, Harish Struggles in the Bottom This Week! Vote Now!

Bigg Boss Kannada enters its thirteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to a fantastic extent within the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 home. Loads of shoulders have been rubbed this week and there won’t be any eliminations this week although there’s a faux nomination. As Bigg Boss Kannada 7 enters the decisive section the place contestants are taking the sport severely, the thirteenth week recognition standings of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 contestants might be an important one. The weekend episodes promise a number of motion and suspense because the host Sudeep Kiccha digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s changing into fairly apparent that Harish or Kishan might be evicted this week. Harish was faux eradicated two weekends waging a protracted fought battle within the Bigg Boss home this season. Nonetheless, final week’s eviction battle was between Kishan and Chandana which noticed the latter going out of the home.

Chandan Achar Climbs As much as Tie With Shine Shetty At First Place, Will He Overtake Him?

Chandan Achar has been a showstopper for Bigg Boss Kannada 7 within the latest occasions. His recognition surge is phenomenal and he appears to be like like a tricky contender towards Shine Shetty’s dominance as the preferred contestant. Curiously this week, Shine Shetty misplaced his result in Chandan Achar who’s now tied on the prime place. With one other day of voting remaining, will Chandan overtake Shine Shetty as the preferred contestant for the primary time on this season?

Will Shine Shetty Emerge Because the Most In style Contestant this week As Properly?

In keeping with final week’s recognition voting outcomes, Shine Shetty received the voting with Chandan Achar in second place. Nonetheless, it is going to be fascinating to see if Shine can maintain his lead on the prime because the competitors will get harder.

Shine Shetty is having fun with a number of protection and it appears to be like like his mom’s shock go to will add to his feelings.

Deepika Enters the Prime 5 After a Reputation Hunch!

Deepika Das was one of the crucial standard contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Nonetheless, her recognition took a downfall after she ensured Priyanka turns into the captain of the home as a substitute of Chandan who deserved it. It will likely be fascinating to see if Deepika Das can revive her fortunes in the home within the upcoming weeks. Nonetheless, the excellent news for Deepika’s followers is Deepika Das entered the highest 5 of this week’s recognition vote.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 13 Reputation Ballot Vote Outcomes Standings – January ninth

Shine Shetty – 27% vote share Chandan Achar – 26% vote share Vasuki – 10% vote share Bhoomika Shetty – 12% vote share Kuri Prathap – 6% vote share Deepika Das – 7% vote share Harish – 2% vote share Kishan – four% vote share Priyanka – 6% vote share

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 13 Reputation Ballot Vote On-line

Who’s the Most In style Contestant In BBK7 This Week?

Who do you suppose deserves to be the preferred contestant for this week? Vote now and remark under.