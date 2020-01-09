Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 13 Popularity Poll Vote Results: Chandan Closes Gap on Shine Shetty for Most Popular Contestant, Harish and Kishan are the Least Loved Contestants This Week! Vote Now!

Bigg Boss Kannada enters its thirteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an important extent within the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 home. A variety of shoulders have been rubbed this week and there is not going to be any eliminations this week although there’s a faux nomination. As Bigg Boss Kannada 7 enters the decisive section the place contestants are taking the sport severely, the thirteenth week reputation standings of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 contestants might be a vital one. The weekend episodes promise a number of motion and suspense because the host Sudeep Kiccha digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s turning into fairly apparent that Harish or Kishan might be evicted this week. Harish was faux eradicated two weekends waging an extended fought battle within the Bigg Boss home this season. Nevertheless, final week’s eviction battle was between Kishan and Chandana which noticed the latter going out of the home.

Will Shine Shetty Emerge Because the Most Common Contestant this week As Properly?

In keeping with final week’s reputation voting outcomes, Shine Shetty gained the voting with Chandan Achar in second place. Nevertheless, it will likely be attention-grabbing to see if Shine can maintain his lead on the high because the competitors will get harder.

Shine Shetty is having fun with a number of protection and it appears to be like like his mom’s shock go to will add to his feelings.

Deepika Enters the Prime 5 After a Reputation Droop!

Deepika Das was one of the widespread contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Nevertheless, her reputation took a downfall after she ensured Priyanka turns into the captain of the home as an alternative of Chandan who deserved it. It is going to be attention-grabbing to see if Deepika Das can revive her fortunes in the home within the upcoming weeks. Nevertheless, the excellent news for Deepika’s followers is Deepika Das entered the highest 5 of this week’s reputation vote.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 13 Reputation Ballot Vote Outcomes Standings – January ninth

Shine Shetty – 27% vote share Chandan Achar – 26% vote share Vasuki – 10% vote share Bhoomika Shetty – 12% vote share Kuri Prathap – 6% vote share Deepika Das – 7% vote share Harish – 2% vote share Kishan – four% vote share Priyanka – 6% vote share

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 13 Reputation Ballot Vote On-line

Who’s the Most Common Contestant In BBK7 This Week?

