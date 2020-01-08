Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 13 Popularity Poll Vote Results: Shine Shetty and Chandan Achar in Close Fight for Top Position, Harish is the Least Popular So Far This Week! Vote Now!

Bigg Boss Kannada enters its thirteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an awesome extent within the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 home. A variety of shoulders have been rubbed this week and there won’t be any eliminations this week although there’s a pretend nomination. As Bigg Boss Kannada 7 enters the decisive section the place contestants are taking the sport critically, the thirteenth week reputation standings of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 contestants will probably be a vital one. The weekend episodes promise a whole lot of motion and suspense because the host Sudeep Kiccha digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s turning into fairly apparent that Harish or Kishan will probably be evicted this week. Harish was pretend eradicated two weekends waging a protracted fought battle within the Bigg Boss home this season. Nevertheless, final week’s eviction battle was between Kishan and Chandana which noticed the latter going out of the home.

Will Shine Shetty Emerge Because the Most Fashionable Contestant this week As Effectively?

In response to final week’s reputation voting outcomes, Shine Shetty gained the voting with Chandan Achar in second place. Nevertheless, will probably be fascinating to see if Shine can maintain his lead on the high because the competitors will get more durable.

Shine Shetty is having fun with a whole lot of protection and it seems like his mom’s shock go to will add to his feelings.

Deepika Enters the High 5 After a Recognition Hunch!

Deepika Das was probably the most common contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Nevertheless, her reputation took a downfall after she ensured Priyanka turns into the captain of the home as an alternative of Chandan who deserved it. It is going to be fascinating to see if Deepika Das can revive her fortunes in the home within the upcoming weeks. Nevertheless, the excellent news for Deepika’s followers is Deepika Das entered the highest 5 of this week’s reputation vote.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 13 Recognition Ballot Vote Outcomes Standings – January eighth

Shine Shetty – 27% vote share Chandan Achar – 25% vote share Vasuki – 10% vote share Bhoomika Shetty – 13% vote share Kuri Prathap – 5% vote share Deepika Das – eight% vote share Harish – 1% vote share Kishan – 5% vote share Priyanka – 6% vote share

