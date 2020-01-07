Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 13 Popularity Poll Vote Results: Who is the Most Popular Contestant This Week in BBK7? Vote Now

Bigg Boss Kannada enters its thirteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an awesome extent within the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 home. Quite a lot of shoulders have been rubbed this week and there won’t be any eliminations this week although there’s a pretend nomination. As Bigg Boss Kannada 7 enters the decisive part the place contestants are taking the sport critically, the thirteenth week reputation standings of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 contestants will likely be a vital one. The weekend episodes promise a number of motion and suspense because the host Sudeep Kiccha digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s changing into fairly apparent that Harish or Kishan will likely be evicted this week. Harish was pretend eradicated two weekends waging an extended fought battle within the Bigg Boss home this season. Nonetheless, final week’s eviction battle was between Kishan and Chandana which noticed the latter going out of the home.

Will Shine Shetty Emerge Because the Most Well-liked Contestant this week As Effectively?

In response to final week’s reputation voting outcomes, Shine Shetty received the voting with Chandan Achar in second place. Nonetheless, will probably be fascinating to see if Shine can maintain his lead on the prime because the competitors will get harder.

Will Deepika Revive Her Recognition After Her Mom’s Go to?

Deepika Das was one of the vital standard contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Nonetheless, her reputation took a downfall after she ensured Priyanka turns into the captain of the home as a substitute of Chandan who deserved it. Will probably be fascinating to see if Deepika Das can revive her fortunes in the home within the upcoming weeks.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 12 Recognition Ballot Vote Outcomes Standings – January seventh

Shine Shetty Chandan Achar Vasuki Bhoomika Shetty Kuri Prathap Deepika Das Harish Kishan Priyanka

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 12 Recognition Ballot Vote On-line

Who’s the Most Well-liked Contestant In BBK7 This Week?

Who do you assume deserves to be the preferred contestant for this week? Vote now and remark under.