Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 14 Popularity Poll Vote Results: Who is the Most Popular Contestant This Week in BBK7? Vote Now

Bigg Boss Kannada enters its fourteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an ideal extent within the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 home. A variety of shoulders have been rubbed this week and there is not going to be any eliminations this week although there’s a faux nomination. As Bigg Boss Kannada 7 enters the decisive part the place contestants are taking the sport significantly, the fourteenth week recognition standings of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 contestants will probably be a vital one. The weekend episodes promise lots of motion and suspense because the host Sudeep Kiccha digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s changing into fairly apparent that Prataap or Kishan will probably be evicted this week. Harish was faux eradicated two weekends waging a protracted fought battle within the Bigg Boss home this season. Nonetheless, final week’s eviction battle was between Kishan and Chandana which noticed the latter going out of the home.

Will Shine Shetty Emerge Because the Most Well-liked Contestant this week As Effectively?

In response to final week’s recognition voting outcomes, Shine Shetty received the voting with Chandan Achar in second place. Nonetheless, will probably be attention-grabbing to see if Shine can maintain his lead on the high because the competitors will get harder.

Will Deepika Revive Her Reputation After Her Mom’s Go to?

Deepika Das was probably the most in style contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Nonetheless, her recognition took a downfall after she ensured Priyanka turns into the captain of the home as a substitute of Chandan who deserved it. Will probably be attention-grabbing to see if Deepika Das can revive her fortunes in the home within the upcoming weeks.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 14 Reputation Ballot Vote Outcomes Standings – January 16th

Shine Shetty Chandan Achar Vasuki Bhoomika Shetty Kuri Prathap Deepika Das Harish Kishan Priyanka

