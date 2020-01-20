Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 15 Popularity Poll Vote Results: Who is the Most Popular Contestant This Week in BBK7? Vote Now

Bigg Boss Kannada enters its fifteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an incredible extent within the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 home. Lots of shoulders have been rubbed this week as there two two eliminations final week. As Bigg Boss Kannada 7 enters the decisive part the place contestants are taking the sport severely, the fifteenth week reputation standings of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 contestants will likely be a vital one. The weekend episodes promise loads of motion and suspense because the host Sudeep Kiccha digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s turning into fairly apparent that Prataap will likely be evicted this week. Kishan was waging a protracted fought battle within the Bigg Boss home this season and is lastly evicted. Nevertheless, final week’s eviction battle was in for a impolite shock as the most well-liked contestant Chandan Achar made his means out of the home.

Will Shine Shetty Emerge Because the Most Well-liked Contestant this week As Nicely?

In line with final week’s reputation voting outcomes, Shine Shetty gained the voting with Chandan Achar in second place. Nevertheless, it is going to be fascinating to see if Shine can maintain his lead on the prime because the competitors will get more durable. Chandan Achar was eradicated final week which places Deepika as a powerful contender to Shine’s surge.

Will Deepika Revive Her Reputation After Her Mom’s Go to?

Deepika Das was one of the vital common contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Nevertheless, her reputation took a downfall after she ensured Priyanka turns into the captain of the home as a substitute of Chandan who deserved it. It will likely be fascinating to see if Deepika Das can revive her fortunes in the home within the upcoming weeks.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 15 Reputation Ballot Vote Outcomes Standings – January 21st

Shine Shetty Chandan Achar Vasuki Bhoomika Shetty Kuri Prathap Deepika Das Harish Kishan Priyanka

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Week 15 Reputation Ballot Vote On-line

Who’s the Most Well-liked Contestant In BBK7 This Week?

Who do you suppose deserves to be the most well-liked contestant for this week? Vote now and remark beneath.