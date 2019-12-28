Bigg Boss Kannada elimination: Chaithra Kottur, Chandan Achar and Bhoomi face eviction test

Information about Grand Theft Auto













Vasuki Vaibhav and Shine Shetty have turned protected in Saturday’s episode (28 December). Within the 11th week, there are three contestants like Chaithra Kottur, Chandan Achar and Bhoomi Shetty who are actually within the hazard zone.

Who will probably be eradicated from Bigg Boss Kannada’s 11th week?

The recognition of Chaithra Kottur, Chandan Achar and Bhoomi Shetty have been fluctuating week on week. Achar has been giving greatest shot relating to duties, however his total behaviour has met with blended response from the viewers.

Kiccha Sudeep in Bigg Boss Kannada 7.PR Handout

Whereas the way in which the inmates nook him has earned him viewers’ sympathy, the way in which he picks fights with the inmates for foolish causes haven’t gone effectively with a bit of viewers.

Whereas Bhoomi Shetty had impressed the viewers along with her full of life nature and her dedication within the duties within the first few weeks, however step by step she misplaced focus which affected her recognition. Actually, folks have been anticipating her to be out of the present just a few weeks in the past.

Now, her focus is again on observe and Kiccha Sudeep too echoed the identical views on the Saturday’s episode. Coming to Chaithra Kottur, she has returned to the truth present as a wild-card entrant after getting eradicated within the fourth week in Bigg Boss Kannada. In comparison with the 2 others, her recognition is much less primarily due to her erratic behaviour, at instances.

Among the many three, Kottur has extra probability to be eradicated from Sudeep-hosted present.