Bigg Boss Kannada Elimination: Not Chandan or Bhoomi, Chaithra Kottur out of Sudeep’s show

Chaithra Kottur has been evicted from Kiccha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Thus failing to make the second alternative rely in Colours Kannada’s actuality present. There have been 5 contestants like Chandan Achar, Vasuki, Bhoomi Shetty, Shine Shetty and Chaithra Kottur within the hazard zone within the 11th week.

Chaithra Kottur.PR Handout

Among the many 5, Vasuki and Shine Shetty had been introduced protected by Sudeep on Saturday’s episode, whereas Chaithra Kottur, Chandan Achar and Bhoomi Shetty had been nonetheless going through the eviction take a look at on Sunday.

Chaithra Kottur was one among the many 18th contestant to enter the present on 13 October. She was eradicated within the fourth week, however bought wild-card entry to the home a couple of weeks after her eviction.

Nevertheless, Kottur’s elimination has not come as a shock as folks had been anticipating her to be out of the present. Her irritating behaviour has typically made the viewers ignore her constructive facet. In the long run, she is pressured to go away the present.

Gurulingswamy, Chaitra Vasudevan, Duniya Rashmi, Jai Jagadeesh, Sujatha, RJ Prithvi, Raksha Somashekhar and Raju Thalikote are the contestants who’ve been proven the door from Sudeep-hosted present. Ravi Belagere determined to stroll out of the present owing to well being points.

Harish Raj, Vasuki, Shine Shetty, Priyanka, Prathap, Kishan, Deepika Das, Chandana, Bhoomi Shetty and Chandan Achar are the contestants who’re nonetheless a part of the fact present.